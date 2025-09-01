National

Day In Pics: September 01, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 01, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Army provides water to villages hit by shortage
Army provides water to villages hit by shortage | Photo: PTI

People collect drinking water from an Indian Army tanker, at a village in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

2/12
Rain in Jalandhar
Rain in Jalandhar | Photo: PTI

A train passes above a flooded underpass after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab.

3/12
BJPs protest in Kolkata
BJP's protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

BJP leaders and the party's Mahila Morcha members take part in a protest rally over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Kolkata.

4/12
TMCs protest in Kolkata
TMC's protest in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrives after Indian Army personnel allegedly dismantled the party's stage erected beside the Gandhi statue at Maidan area, in Kolkata. Banerjee on Monday accused the central government of "misusing" the Indian Army to dismantle a stage erected here to protest alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

5/12
Indian aid to Afghanistan
Indian aid to Afghanistan | Photo: @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI

Trucks carrying Indian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan.

6/12
Pro-Palestinians rally in Kolkata
Pro-Palestinians rally in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Members of left-wing parties take part in a rally in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in Kolkata.

7/12
Yamuna water level rises steadily
Yamuna water level rises steadily | Photo: PTI

The swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, in New Delhi. A heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage led to the Yamuna swelling to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Monday at 12 pm.

8/12
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna
Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally marking the conclusion of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna.

9/12
BJPs Dharmasthala Chalo rally
BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally | Photo: PTI

Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra with party legislators and leaders takes part in a 'padyatra' as part of the party's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, condemning the alleged conspiracy and smear campaign against Dharmasthala and demanding NIA probe in the mass burial case, at Dharmasthala Temple in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka.

10/12
Chamoli: Bridge over Tamak Nala washed away
Chamoli: Bridge over Tamak Nala washed away | Photo: @chamolipolice/X via PTI

Police and SDRF personnel assist people to cross over after the bridge over Tamak Nala was washed away following heavy rains, cutting off the connection to Niti Valley, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

11/12
Amit Shah visits flood-affected areas
Amit Shah visits flood-affected areas | Photo: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with J&K LG Manoj Sinha during a visit at flood-affected areas, near Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, in Jammu.

12/12
Army takes up dismantling of TMC protest stage
Army takes up dismantling of TMC protest stage | Photo: PTI

Army personnel gather to dismantle a stage erected beside the Gandhi statue in Maidan area by the Trinamool Congress to protest against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in other states, in Kolkata.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

  2. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Objectionable Remarks About Amit Shah

  5. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  3. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  4. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  5. Israel Expands Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon Hit, Houthi Rebel PM Killed in Yemen

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission