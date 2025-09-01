Day In Pics: September 01, 2025

People collect drinking water from an Indian Army tanker, at a village in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.
A train passes above a flooded underpass after heavy rainfall, in Jalandhar, Punjab.
BJP leaders and the party's Mahila Morcha members take part in a protest rally over the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Kolkata.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee arrives after Indian Army personnel allegedly dismantled the party's stage erected beside the Gandhi statue at Maidan area, in Kolkata. Banerjee on Monday accused the central government of "misusing" the Indian Army to dismantle a stage erected here to protest alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.
Trucks carrying Indian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan.
Members of left-wing parties take part in a rally in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, in Kolkata.
The swollen Yamuna river during the monsoon season, in New Delhi. A heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage led to the Yamuna swelling to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Monday at 12 pm.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally marking the conclusion of his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Patna.
Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra with party legislators and leaders takes part in a 'padyatra' as part of the party's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, condemning the alleged conspiracy and smear campaign against Dharmasthala and demanding NIA probe in the mass burial case, at Dharmasthala Temple in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka.
Police and SDRF personnel assist people to cross over after the bridge over Tamak Nala was washed away following heavy rains, cutting off the connection to Niti Valley, in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with J&K LG Manoj Sinha during a visit at flood-affected areas, near Tawi Bridge at Bikram Chowk, in Jammu.
Army personnel gather to dismantle a stage erected beside the Gandhi statue in Maidan area by the Trinamool Congress to protest against alleged atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers from West Bengal in other states, in Kolkata.