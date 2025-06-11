National

Day In Pics: June 11, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 11, 2025

Protest in Imphal
Protest in Imphal | Photo: PTI

Women from red zone villages, including Kadangband and Koutruk, take out a torch rally protesting the arrest of village volunteers, in Imphal.

1/18
Snan Purnima rituals of Lord Jagannath
Snan Purnima rituals of Lord Jagannath | Photo: @JagannathaDhaam/X via PTI

In this image released by @JagannathaDhaam/X, Servitors perform Snan Purnima rituals of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the Snan Bedi at the Jagannath Temple, in Puri.

2/18
Batla House demolition
Batla House demolition | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

A man walks in front of a damaged building in Batla House, in New Delhi. Delhi High Court is likely to examine a plea against the proposed demolition of alleged illegal constructions in Batla House.

3/18
Anti-encroachment drive in Govindpuri area
Anti-encroachment drive in Govindpuri area | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma

Bulldozers demolish illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by Delhi Development Authority in the Govindpuri area of south Delhi.

4/18
Snan Purnima rituals of Lord Jagannath
Snan Purnima rituals of Lord Jagannath | Photo: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attends 'Snan Purnima' rituals of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, in Puri.

5/18
Swearing-in of Ktaka HC judge
Swearing-in of K'taka HC judge | Photo: @siddaramaiah via PTI

In this image released by @siddaramaiah/X, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand administers oath to Sudha as a judge of the Karnataka High Court during a ceremony in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also seen.

6/18
Security measures for KCRs appearance before the Kaleshwaram Commission
Security measures for KCR's appearance before the Kaleshwaram Commission | Photo: PTI

Telangana Police deploy barricades, a Vajra vehicles and heavy personnel presence as preventive measures at BRK Bhavan to manage a large gathering of BRS supporters during the appearance of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao before the Kaleshwaram Commission, in Hyderabad.

7/18
KCR appears before P.C. Ghose Commission
KCR appears before P.C. Ghose Commission | Photo: PTI

Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrives at BRK Bhavan to appear before the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission, which is probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, in Hyderabad.

8/18
Navys INS Tabar at PASSEX
Navy's INS Tabar at PASSEX | Photo: @indiannavy via PTI

In this image released by @indiannavy/X, Indian Navy's INS Tabar during the Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea. UK Carrier Strike Group’s HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond also participated in the exercise. The naval drill featured tactical manoeuvres, unified helicopter operations, coordinated anti-submarine warfare, and professional exchanges between officers, underscoring growing maritime cooperation and a shared commitment to regional security.

9/18
Hot day in Delhi
Weather: Hot day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma

Sparse public presence on the Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for the capital city till Wednesday, warning people to stay cautious and take steps to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave.

10/18
Over 100 devotees hospitalised due to food poisoning in TN
Over 100 devotees hospitalised due to food poisoning in TN | Photo: PTI

Patients undergo treatment after over 100 devotees were hospitalised following the consumption of food served as part of the 'anna dhana' (food charity) at a temple, in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.

11/18
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visits Podili Tobacco Board | Photo: @YSRCParty via PTI

In this image released by @YSRCParty via X, YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets supporters who gathered during his visit at the Podili Tobacco Board.

12/18
Hot day in Delhi
Weather: Hot day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

People take protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for the capital city till Wednesday, warning people to stay cautious and take steps to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave.

13/18
Bid to revive tourism in J&K
Bid to revive tourism in J&K | Photo: PTI

Shikara wallas take part in a 'Shikara Race', organised to promote tourism in the valley, more than a month after the Pahalgam terror attack, at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

14/18
Preps for Amarnath Yatra
Preps for Amarnath Yatra | Photo: @OfficeOfLGJandK via PTI

In this image released by @OfficeOfLGJandK via X, The holy Amarnath cave. J&K LG Manoj Sinha performed 'Pratham Puja' at the holy cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra.

15/18
Monsoon conditions intensify in Kochi
Monsoon conditions intensify in Kochi | Photo: PTI

Tourists wearng raincoats and holding umbrellas arrive for boating at the Marine Drive on a rainy day, in Kochi. Monsoon conditions intensify due to a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea.

16/18
Students protest over Israel-Palestine conflict
Students protest over Israel-Palestine conflict | Photo: PTI

Members of AISA, SFI and other student organisations stage a protest over the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

17/18
Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy
Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy meets farmer partners | Photo: PTI

In this handout image, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy during an interaction with farmer partners, in Bengaluru.

18/18
Manipur Polices unique approach for protest management
Manipur Police's unique approach for protest management | Photo: PTI

Youths clean a street after Manipur Police handed them brooms and shovels to clear the very roadblocks, burnt tyres, and concrete debris they or others had created during the recent protests, in various areas of Imphal valley. This unique approach comes after unrest was witnessed on the streets following the arrest of prominent Arambai Tenggol leader Asem Kanan Singh and four associates.

