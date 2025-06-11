Day In Pics: June 11, 2025

Women from red zone villages, including Kadangband and Koutruk, take out a torch rally protesting the arrest of village volunteers, in Imphal.
In this image released by @JagannathaDhaam/X, Servitors perform Snan Purnima rituals of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the Snan Bedi at the Jagannath Temple, in Puri.
A man walks in front of a damaged building in Batla House, in New Delhi. Delhi High Court is likely to examine a plea against the proposed demolition of alleged illegal constructions in Batla House.
Bulldozers demolish illegal structures during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by Delhi Development Authority in the Govindpuri area of south Delhi.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attends 'Snan Purnima' rituals of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at the Jagannath Temple, in Puri.
In this image released by @siddaramaiah/X, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand administers oath to Sudha as a judge of the Karnataka High Court during a ceremony in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is also seen.
Telangana Police deploy barricades, a Vajra vehicles and heavy personnel presence as preventive measures at BRK Bhavan to manage a large gathering of BRS supporters during the appearance of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao before the Kaleshwaram Commission, in Hyderabad.
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao arrives at BRK Bhavan to appear before the Justice P.C. Ghose Commission, which is probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, in Hyderabad.
In this image released by @indiannavy/X, Indian Navy's INS Tabar during the Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea. UK Carrier Strike Group’s HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond also participated in the exercise. The naval drill featured tactical manoeuvres, unified helicopter operations, coordinated anti-submarine warfare, and professional exchanges between officers, underscoring growing maritime cooperation and a shared commitment to regional security.
Sparse public presence on the Kartavya Path on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for the capital city till Wednesday, warning people to stay cautious and take steps to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave.
Patients undergo treatment after over 100 devotees were hospitalised following the consumption of food served as part of the 'anna dhana' (food charity) at a temple, in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu.
In this image released by @YSRCParty via X, YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy greets supporters who gathered during his visit at the Podili Tobacco Board.
People take protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an orange alert for the capital city till Wednesday, warning people to stay cautious and take steps to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave.
Shikara wallas take part in a 'Shikara Race', organised to promote tourism in the valley, more than a month after the Pahalgam terror attack, at Dal Lake in Srinagar.
In this image released by @OfficeOfLGJandK via X, The holy Amarnath cave. J&K LG Manoj Sinha performed 'Pratham Puja' at the holy cave, marking the ceremonial beginning of the annual Amarnath Yatra.
Tourists wearng raincoats and holding umbrellas arrive for boating at the Marine Drive on a rainy day, in Kochi. Monsoon conditions intensify due to a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea.
Members of AISA, SFI and other student organisations stage a protest over the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
In this handout image, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy during an interaction with farmer partners, in Bengaluru.
Youths clean a street after Manipur Police handed them brooms and shovels to clear the very roadblocks, burnt tyres, and concrete debris they or others had created during the recent protests, in various areas of Imphal valley. This unique approach comes after unrest was witnessed on the streets following the arrest of prominent Arambai Tenggol leader Asem Kanan Singh and four associates.