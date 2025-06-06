Day In Pics: June 06, 2025

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the 'Samuhik Vivah' ceremony of surrendered Maoist youth — a transformative initiative under Gadchiroli Police's 'Project Sanjeevani'.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a visit at relief camps in the flood hit Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts of Assam.
BJP leaders and workers stage a protest against the Karnataka Congress government, in Hubballi, Karnataka.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and party MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Manoj Tiwari, and Harsh Malhotra during Organisation Meeting of Delhi BJP, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves the Indian tricolour while walking on the newly-inaugurated Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab river, in Reasi district.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during the inauguration of Muradpur Upsa Irrigation Scheme, near Nagpur, Maharashtra.
Dumpers and excavators at Okhla landfill site, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Anji bridge, India's first cable-stayed rail bridge over the river Anji, in Reasi district of J&K.
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Mahila Samvad' event, in Gayaji, Bihar.
Farm workers plant paddy seedlings, at a field on the outskirts of Amritsar. The paddy season begins in Punjab as farmers start seedling preparations, marking the first step in the journey from seed to harvest.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels from the Chenab Rail Bridge to Anji Bridge and thereon to Katra for the public meeting, in Reasi district of J&K.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh oversees the signing of a key agreement with Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing company 'NVIDIA' to support the establishment of an AI University in the state.