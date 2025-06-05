National

Day In Pics: June 05, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 05, 2025

World Environment Day
World Environment Day | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Volunteers participate in a beach cleanup drive on the Arabian Sea coast at Mahim Beach on World Environment Day, in Mumbai.

Bengaluru stadium stampede
Bengaluru stadium stampede | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Workers remove footwears lying near the Gate No. 7 of the Chinnaswamy Stadium a day after the stampede, following a large gathering of fans for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. At least 11 people were killed and over 30 others injured in the incident.

Ganga Dussehra in Varanasi
Ganga Dussehra in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

People take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, in Varanasi.

Rainfall in Guwahati
Rainfall in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

People wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall at Anil Nagar, in Guwahati.

Ganga Dussehra in Varanasi
Ganga Dussehra in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

A woman devotee prays while taking a holy dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, in Varanasi.

Multi-party delegaton in US
Multi-party delegaton in US | Photo: @milinddeora via PTI

The multi-party delegation of India led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during a meeting with senior members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee, in Washington DC, USA.

Mayawati addresses press conference
Mayawati addresses press conference Nand Kumar

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati addresses a press conference at her residence in Lucknow.

Ganga Dussehra in Hapur
Ganga Dussehra in Hapur | Photo: PTI

People take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, in Haour.

PM Modi flags off tree plantation drive
PM Modi flags off tree plantation drive | Photo: @narendramodi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off a tree plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day, in New Delhi. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi LG Vinay Kumar Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also seen.

Consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Darbar
Consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Darbar | Photo: @myogiadityanath via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Darbar and other deity idols at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

Attestation cum Passing Out Parade of army cadets in J-K
Attestation cum Passing Out Parade of army cadets in J-K | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Newly-recruited Indian army soldiers during attestation cum passing out parade of the fifth batch of Agniveer, at JAKLI regimental centre, at Rangreth area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Delhi CM inaugurates waiting hall at AIIMS
Delhi CM inaugurates waiting hall at AIIMS | Photo: PTI

View of a newly-inaugurated waiting hall for the attendants of patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi.

PM Modi plants sapling
PM Modi plants sapling | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at his residence on World Environment Day, in New Delhi.

PM Modi flags off electric buses
PM Modi flags off electric buses | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma

Buses move out of a depot after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 200 electric buses under the Delhi Government's sustainable transport initiative, on World Environment Day, in New Delhi.

Stadium stampede: Karnataka Home Minister inspects the site in Bengaluru
Stadium stampede: Karnataka Home Minister inspects the site in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara with Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police B Dayananda and other police personnel during an inspection after the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives, in Bengaluru.

S Jaishankar meets Murat Nurtleu
S Jaishankar meets Murat Nurtleu | Photo: @DrSJaishankar on X via PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, in New Delhi.

Atishi press conference in Delhi
Atishi press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

