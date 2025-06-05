Day In Pics: June 05, 2025

Volunteers participate in a beach cleanup drive on the Arabian Sea coast at Mahim Beach on World Environment Day, in Mumbai.
Workers remove footwears lying near the Gate No. 7 of the Chinnaswamy Stadium a day after the stampede, following a large gathering of fans for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. At least 11 people were killed and over 30 others injured in the incident.
People take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, in Varanasi.
People wade through a waterlogged street after rainfall at Anil Nagar, in Guwahati.
A woman devotee prays while taking a holy dip in the River Ganga on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, in Varanasi.
The multi-party delegation of India led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during a meeting with senior members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee and Senate Intelligence Committee, in Washington DC, USA.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati addresses a press conference at her residence in Lucknow.
People take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, in Haour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off a tree plantation drive on the occasion of World Environment Day, in New Delhi. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi LG Vinay Kumar Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also seen.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attends the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Darbar and other deity idols at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.
Newly-recruited Indian army soldiers during attestation cum passing out parade of the fifth batch of Agniveer, at JAKLI regimental centre, at Rangreth area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
View of a newly-inaugurated waiting hall for the attendants of patients at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at his residence on World Environment Day, in New Delhi.
Buses move out of a depot after Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 200 electric buses under the Delhi Government's sustainable transport initiative, on World Environment Day, in New Delhi.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara with Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police B Dayananda and other police personnel during an inspection after the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives, in Bengaluru.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, in New Delhi.
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.