Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast

In its latest update, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Kerala and a yellow alert for Karnataka has heavy rains lash over the state's capital.

Cyclone Dana Makes Landfall In Odisha, Bengal | Photo: PTI
Cyclone Dana has completed its landfall process as it brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Odisha and West Bangal. As heavy rains continue to lash over parts of India, the Indian Metereological Department has warned of more downpour.

In its latest update, the weather department has issued an orange alert for Kerala and a yellow alert for Karnataka has heavy rains lash over the region.

Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall

As per the IMD, the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm Dana was completed on Friday morning.

'Dana' made its landfall at about 12.05 AM on Friday and it took around eight and half hours to end the process. The cyclonic storm brought along

The severe cyclonic storm brought heavy rains and gusty winds to Odisha. "The maximum sustained wind speed around the centre of the cyclone is about 80 kmph to 90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph," the IMD said.

The cyclone is now expected to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually over the next six hours, the IMD said.

Orange Alert For Kerala, Yellow In Bangalore

With Cyclone Dana bringing rains to Odisha and West Bengal, an orange alert has been sounded for the southern state of Kerala as well.

IMD has sounded an orange alert in five districts of the state as heavy rains lash over several parts of Kerala. The downpour has resulted in waterlogging of roads and major traffic snarls.

The orange alert is underway in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. It also issued a yellow alert in seven other districts of the state.

The weather department has also predicted thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

Heavy Rains in Bengaluru have trigged a building collapse - | Photo: PTI
Bengaluru Building Collapse: 8 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested

BY Outlook Web Desk

Meanwhile in Bangalore, a yellow alert has been issued for the IT Hub. As per the weather department, Bangalore is expected to see more rain, however, the intensity of the showers is expected to decrease.

Over the past week, Bengaluru has been witness to intense downpours, which have brought the city to a standstill. With waterlogging, traffic snarls, and a building collapse, heavy rains have also prompted the closure of schools and work-from-home advisories.

