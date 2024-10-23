Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Search And Rescue Ops Underway

As heavy rain continues to lash over Bangalore, the downpour has caused a building collapse. On Tuesday, an under-construction building collapsed due to the heavy rains, killing five.
The death toll initially stood at three. However, two more bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operation in Babusapalya.
Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed for a search and rescue operation since the seven-storey building collapsed.
"So far, five bodies have been recovered and five others are injured. An operation is underway to trace another three who are suspected to be trapped," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) told news agency PTI.
He added that around 13 people have been rescued as of now. According to a preliminary inquiry, the entire building collapsed, trapping those inside underneath the rubble.
On Tuesday night, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the collapse and noted that the building was being built illegally. Shivakumar also assured strict action would be taken against the culprits.
"I have ordered action against the owners of buildings constructed illegally without permission in Bengaluru. This incident is a lesson for us. To prevent such incidents from reoccurring in the future, it will be made mandatory to obtain permission for the buildings and a team will be deployed to monitor the buildings under construction," the Deputy CM said in a post on X.
Rains Continue To Batter Bangalore
As heavy rains continue to lash India's IT Hub, the downpour has caused a breach of two lakes Yelahanka area of North Bengaluru, triggering flash floods and traffic snarls.
For Wednesday, IMD has issued an orange alert for the city. In light of this alert, the state government has advised work from home for all employees and the closure of schools across Bangalore.
