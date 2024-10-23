National

Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Search And Rescue Ops Underway

The death toll initially stood at three. However, two more bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operation in Babusapalya.

Bengaluru Building Collapse
Heavy Rains in Bengaluru have trigged a building collapse | Photo: PTI
info_icon

As heavy rain continues to lash over Bangalore, the downpour has caused a building collapse. On Tuesday, an under-construction building collapsed due to the heavy rains, killing five.

The death toll initially stood at three. However, two more bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operation in Babusapalya.

Teams from the fire and emergency department, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed for a search and rescue operation since the seven-storey building collapsed.

"So far, five bodies have been recovered and five others are injured. An operation is underway to trace another three who are suspected to be trapped," D Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Bengaluru) told news agency PTI.

He added that around 13 people have been rescued as of now. According to a preliminary inquiry, the entire building collapsed, trapping those inside underneath the rubble.

On Tuesday night, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the collapse and noted that the building was being built illegally. Shivakumar also assured strict action would be taken against the culprits.

"I have ordered action against the owners of buildings constructed illegally without permission in Bengaluru. This incident is a lesson for us. To prevent such incidents from reoccurring in the future, it will be made mandatory to obtain permission for the buildings and a team will be deployed to monitor the buildings under construction," the Deputy CM said in a post on X.

Rains Continue To Batter Bangalore

As heavy rains continue to lash India's IT Hub, the downpour has caused a breach of two lakes Yelahanka area of North Bengaluru, triggering flash floods and traffic snarls.

For Wednesday, IMD has issued an orange alert for the city. In light of this alert, the state government has advised work from home for all employees and the closure of schools across Bangalore.

As heavy rains continue to lash India's IT Hub, the downpour has caused a breach of two lakes Yelahanka area of North Bengaluru, triggering flash floods and traffic snarls.

For Wednesday, IMD has issued an orange alert for the city. In light of this alert, the state government has advised work from home for all employees and the closure of schools across Bangalore.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. LSG To Release KL Rahul For IPL Mega Auction? Report Suggests Mayank Yadav Could Be Retained Instead
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mumbai's Shreyas Iyer Set To Miss Next Match Against Tripura
  3. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  4. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Hosts Fight Back As Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jake Ali Bat To Save The Match
  5. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
Football News
  1. Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund: Vinicius Junior Hat-Trick Heroics Spark Remarkable Comeback In UCL
  2. Sturm Graz 0-2 Sporting CP: Nuno Santos, Viktor Gyokeres Secure Routine Away Win In UCL 2024
  3. EFL Championship: Leeds United Profit From Daniel Bachmann Blunders To Beat Watford 2-1
  4. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: John Mcginn And Jhon Duran Help Maintain 100% Record In UCL 2024
  5. Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 PSV, UEFA Champions League: French Giants Fall Short Despite Hakimi Stunner
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  2. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win
  3. India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics
  4. India Vs Germany, Bilateral Series 2024: Harmanpreet And Co Primed To Challenge World Champions
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Search And Rescue Ops Underway
  3. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed | Top Points
  4. 'Dialogue And Diplomacy': PM Modi, Iranian President Meet On BRICS Sidelines; Discuss Middle East Conflict
  5. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah 'Behind' Drone Attack On Netanyahu's House; 18 Killed In Strikes On Beirut
  2. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
  3. Trump Vs Kamala: Divided By Ukraine, United By Israel
  4. China Confirms Agreement With India To End LAC Standoff
  5. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Central Israel; US Voices Concern Over Release Of Classified Docs | Latest
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Hezbollah 'Behind' Drone Attack On Netanyahu's House; 18 Killed In Strikes On Beirut
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed | Top Points
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Search And Rescue Ops Underway