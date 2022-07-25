Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Covid-19 Update: Positivity Rate Reaches Seven Per Cent After 168 Days, India Logs 16,866  Fresh Cases

According to Union Health Ministry's data, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent while active cases have declined to 1,50,877 and the death toll has climbed to 5,26,074 with 41 new fatalities

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 9:51 am

With 16,866 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,39,05,621, while the daily positivity rate crossed 7 per cent again after a gap of 168 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have declined to 1,50,877, while the death toll has climbed to 5,26,074 with 41 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The  active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate  was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of  24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was 4.49 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Totally, 87.27 crore tests have been done for detection of Covid-19 so far with 2,39,751 tests being conducted in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,28,670, while the case fatality rate  was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 202.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4,  three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25. 

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Covid-19 Vaccination Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate
