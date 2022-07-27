Wednesday, Jul 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Reports 18,313 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 1,45,026

According to Union Health Ministry's data, a decline of 2,486 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 10:19 am

 With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 4,39,38,764, while the count of active cases of the infection has declined to 1,45,026, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,26,110 with 57 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.34 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 2,486 cases was recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: Positivity Rate Reaches Seven Per Cent After 168 Days, India Logs 16,866  Fresh Cases

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 21,411 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Crosses 150,000

Covid-19 Update: India Logs Over 21,000 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Nears 150,000

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.57 per cent, according to the data.

A total of 87.36 crore tests have so far been conducted to detect the viral infection in the country, including 4,25,337 in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,32,67,571, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent, the data showed.

According to the ministry, 202.79 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020, 50 lakh on September 16, 2020, 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021, the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021 and four crore cases on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others

5G Spectrum Auction Day 1: Rs 1.45 Lakh Crore Bids By Jio, Airtel, Adani, Others