Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Covid-19 Update: India Logs 8,822 Fresh Infections, Cases 33.7% Highter Than Yesterday

Count of active cases increased to 53,637, according to Union Health Ministry's data. An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

Representational Image PTI

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 10:06 am

India logged 8,822 fresh coronavirus infections in a day which, as per media reports, is 33.7% higher than yesterday. With this, India's tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,32,45,517 on Wednesday.

The count of active cases increased to 53,637, according to Union Health Ministry data while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,792 with 15 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The count of active cases now comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.66 per cent, the health ministry said.

An increase of 3,089 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at two per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.35 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 4,26,67,088, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent, as per the data.

According to the ministry, 195.5 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23. 

(With PTI Updats)

