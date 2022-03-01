Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid-19: India Logs 6,915 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Below 1 Lakh

According to to Union Health Ministry's data, the active cases have declined to 92,472, now comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent

Covid-19: India Logs 6,915 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Below 1 Lakh
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 11:09 am

India saw a single-day rise of 6,915 coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 4,29,31,045, while active cases fell below the one-lakh mark after 60 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 new fatalities reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 92,472, now comprising 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the country's Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Related stories

No COVID-19 Curbs After 2 Years: Businesses Optimistic, Residents Relieved As Delhi 'Finally Returning To Normal' 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,24,550, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, the data showed.

The cumulative anti-Covid doses administered in the country so far exceeded 177.70 crore. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

The 180 new fatalities include 110 from Kerala and 20 from Goa.

A total of 5,14,023 deaths have been reported so far in the country -- 1,43,701 from Maharashtra, 65,333 from Kerala, 39,950 from Karnataka, 38,004 from Tamil  Nadu, 26,122 from Delhi, 23,456 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,176 from  West Bengal.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccination Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sagar Vishwas - On A Mission To Create Leaders Driven By Excellence

Sagar Vishwas - On A Mission To Create Leaders Driven By Excellence

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again