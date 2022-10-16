Monday, Oct 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid: 115 New Cases In Delhi, Positivity Rate 1.59 pc

Delhi on Sunday recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

Listen to the story

Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod
Worlds first nasal Covid-19 vaccine gets DCGA nod PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 11:01 pm

Delhi on Sunday recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,902 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,243 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Saturday recorded 135 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.12 percent. On Friday, it saw 112 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 percent.

On Thursday, the city recorded 130 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 percent.

The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday.

Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 percent along with one fatality.

On Monday, the city recorded 67 Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 percent.

Related stories

Madhya Pradesh Sees 20 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 112

Maharashtra Sees 440 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 437 Recoveries

Mumbai Sees 167 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 1,138 As 172 Recover

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 478, the latest bulletin said, adding that a total of 329 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said.

There are 49 coronavirus containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases 115 New Cases In Delhi Positivity Rate 1.59 Pc
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID Card; Here Is A Step-By-Step Guide For You

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC