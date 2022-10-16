Covid: 115 New Cases In Delhi, Positivity Rate 1.59 pc

Delhi on Sunday recorded 115 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 percent, according to data shared by the city health department here.

No new fatality was reported due to the viral disease.

With these new cases, the capital's Covid tally has climbed to 20,04,902 while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,243 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Saturday recorded 135 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.12 percent. On Friday, it saw 112 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 percent.

On Thursday, the city recorded 130 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.84 percent.

The city government did not issue a bulletin on Wednesday.

Delhi on Tuesday logged 97 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.41 percent along with one fatality.

On Monday, the city recorded 67 Covid cases with the positivity rate rising to 3.1 percent.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 478, the latest bulletin said, adding that a total of 329 patients are under home isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 45 are occupied, it said.

There are 49 coronavirus containment zones in Delhi, according to the bulletin.

The number of daily cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

