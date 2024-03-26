National

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu Joins BJP, Says People Have Decided To Elect PM Modi Again

Bittu is the grandson of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, a hero of anti-terrorism campaign in the state who was assassinated in a terror attack while still in office.

PTI
Updated on:
The BJP received a shot in the arm in Punjab on Tuesday as three-term Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu from the state joined the party, asserting that people have made up their mind to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again.

He currently represents Ludhiana in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Joining the BJP, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah among others stating they have a lot of affection for Punjab and want to do a lot for the state.

Bittu said the people have made up their mind to elect the BJP to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls, adding there is a need to plug the gap as Punjab has been left behind by other states.

"We will work as bridge for the farmers, workers, industry...," he said.

Recalling the dark days of terrorism in the state, he praised the role of the BJP and the RSS in working for peace. 

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said his joining the party will strengthen it.

The BJP is gearing up to fight the polls in Punjab on its own for the first time in recent decades after a split in ties with the Akali Dal, one of its oldest allies. While talks were on between the two parties to revive their ties, it did not work out.

