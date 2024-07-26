Congress Distances Itself From MP Channi's 'Undeclared Emergency' Comment; BJP Demands Expulsion

The Congress party distanced itself from the views expressed by its MP Charanjit Singh Channi, regarding Amritpal Singh stating that Channi's remarks were his personal opinions and did not represent the official stance of the Congress.
The clarification came after Channi's controversial statement describing the detention of an elected MP under the National Security Act (NSA) as part of an "undeclared emergency" imposed by the central government.
This comment specifically referred to the incarceration of radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. The BJP criticized Channi's statement, highlighting its implications and the context of the detention.
"The views expressed by Charanjit Singh Channi, MP on Amritpal Singh are his own, and do not reflect in any way the position of the Indian National Congress," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.
How Did BJP React?
Channi did not name anyone during his speech in Lok Sabha but BJP leaders said he was speaking about Amritpal Singh.
In a post on X, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress must answer whether the party was in support of the idea of Khalistan that led to the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
"Batting for separatist who wants tukde tukde of India? Rahul ji must answer - the idea of Khalistan that caused the assassination of PM Indira ji is being hailed !! Why does Congress always bat for separatists and terrorists? Yakub, Afzal, 26/11 jihadis, now K terrorists?" he said.
Union minister Giriraj Singh said Congress MP Channi's remarks made inside Parliament were "unfortunate".
BJP MP Dinesh Sharma demanded the expulsion of Channi by Congress.
"Today, Channi, who doesn't even have the status of a 'chavanni' (a quarter-rupee coin), is speaking in support of terrorists and glorifying them. He is working at the behest of anti-national elements from Canada," he
What Did Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi Says In Lok Sabha?
Channi blamed the central government for an "undeclared emergency" in the country even as a heated exchange with BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu during a debate in the Lok Sabha led to a brief adjournment in the proceedings.
During a debate on the Union Budget in the Lower House, Channi also held the BJP government responsible for farmers being termed Khalistanis. He added that his home state Punjab was ignored in this year's budget.
Channi said, "It's not a budget to save the country, it's just to save their government. They haven't addressed the floods in Punjab, haven't raised wages, and have ignored Punjab in this budget. Jalandhar was declared a smart city, but it still has dirty water and a significant drug problem."
The Lok Sabha was adjourned for 30 minutes amid a verbal spat between the former Punjab chief minister and the Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu over certain personal remarks till 2 pm.