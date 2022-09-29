Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress: Digvijaya Singh Joins Party President Race, All Set To File Nomination Tomorrow

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digijaya Singh said yesterday, 'I am seriously considering filing a nomination, but haven’t taken a final decision. I will arrive in Delhi tonight and take a final call.'

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 12:44 pm

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh is the latest entrant in the fray for Congress's chief's election, even as the fate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the party chief's election is uncertain. 

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president's post on Thursday, sources said.

Speaking to India Today, Singh said yesterday, “I am seriously considering filing a nomination, but haven’t taken a final decision. I will arrive in Delhi tonight and take a final call.”

 AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi.

Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which was currently in Kerala.

Singh will hold a meeting of his supporters at night and is likely to file his nomination papers on Thursday, the sources added.

Nominations for the Congress president's election can be filed till September 30.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Digvijaya Singh Leaves For Delhi, Likely To File Nomination For Cong Prez Election Thursday

Digvijaya Backs Kumar Vishwas, Says Kejriwal Should Issue Statement Against Pro-Khalistan Separatists

Digvijaya Warns Of Staging Sit-In After MP CM Cancels Meet To Discuss Woes Of Project-Hit People

Tags

National Digvijaya Singh Congress President President Polls Nomination All India Congress Committee (AICC) Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Starts Today; 50-Bps Rate Hike Likely

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue

Godrej Properties buys 7-Acre Land In Bengaluru; Eyes Rs 750 Crore Revenue