Congress: Digvijaya Singh Joins Party President Race, All Set To File Nomination Tomorrow

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh is the latest entrant in the fray for Congress's chief's election, even as the fate of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot contesting the party chief's election is uncertain.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday night left Kerala for Delhi and is likely to file his nomination for the election to the party president's post on Thursday, sources said.

Speaking to India Today, Singh said yesterday, “I am seriously considering filing a nomination, but haven’t taken a final decision. I will arrive in Delhi tonight and take a final call.”

AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also in the same flight from Kerala to Delhi.

Singh and Venugopal were participating in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which was currently in Kerala.

Singh will hold a meeting of his supporters at night and is likely to file his nomination papers on Thursday, the sources added.

Nominations for the Congress president's election can be filed till September 30.

