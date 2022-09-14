Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Conclude Vaccination Against Lumpy Skin Disease Before Sugarcane Cutting Season Starts In Maharashtra: Raju Shetti

The president of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, an outfit of farmers, said the government should procure adequate stock of vaccine before starting the drive.

Lumpy skin disease vaccination
Updated: 14 Sep 2022 10:02 am

The Maharashtra government should finish vaccination of cattle against  lumpy skin disease before commencement of the sugarcane harvesting season in the state, former Lok Sabha MP and prominent farmer leader Raju Shetti said on Tuesday.

In a bid to check the spread of lumpy skin disease in cattle, the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department has directed authorities of all districts to speed up vaccination which will be offered free. The disease has so far killed 43 cattle in the state.

Talking to PTI over the phone from Parbhani, Shetti said, "Lumpy skin disease is a viral infection where the death rate of animals is 8 to 9 per cent. Today one animal costs Rs 2 lakh to 3 lakh, but farmers get aid in a few thousands if their cattle die due to this infection."

He was in Parbhani to lead a tractor march of farmers over various issue. Shetti claimed the number of animals to be vaccinated was far more than the doses available in the state.

"The state has nearly ten lakh vaccine vials but cattle figures are in crores. The government should make ample vaccine stock available and complete the vaccination before the sugarcane cutting season in the state commences," he said.

The sugarcane crushing season in Maharashtra generally starts in October-November and continues till mid-April. He suggested the government to conduct meetings with insurance companies on tackling the disease. 

"During the coronavirus pandemic, insurance companies designed special products for infected people and gave them aid for treatment. Likewise, the government should talk to insurance companies and roll-out products which will help farmers to treat their infected cattle," the former Lok Sabha member said.

A senior official said cattle will be vaccinated against the disease and farmers will not be charged for it.

"The Maharashtra government has decided to offer vaccination against lumpy skin disease virus for free with 50 lakh vials to be made available from the next week," Sachindra Pratap Singh, the state commissioner for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department, said in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

