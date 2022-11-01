CM Yogi Adityanath Dedicates Projects Worth Rs 1,670 Crore In Noida, Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday dedicated more than a dozen development projects worth Rs 1,670 crore to public in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The works included Ganga water project for Greater Noida, a city bus terminal and underpasses in Noida, and a major sewage treatment plant (STP) along the Yamuna Expressway, according to an official statement.

The chief minister dedicated 13 projects which have been developed under the aegis of the Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority, the Yamuna Expressway Authority and the UP State Industrial Development Authority.

Adityanath inaugurated the Ganga water project for Greater Noida which has a capacity of 85 cusecs and has been developed for Rs 848 crore, according to the statement. Through this, Ganga water would reach homes of people in 28 sectors of Greater Noida, he noted.

He also inaugurated a Smart LED light project for Rs 48 crore in Greater Noida, the statement read.In Noida, the chief minister inaugurated a city bus terminal worth Rs 157.84 crore, an integrated smart traffic management system (Rs 68.42 crore), according to the statement.

He also inaugurated underpasses for Kondli (Rs 46 crore), Bahlolpur (Rs 30.29 crore), it noted. Noida also got two new STPs in Sector 168 (Rs 162 crore) and Sector 123 (Rs 131 crore), it added.

He also inaugurated a 60 MLD capacity STP built by Yamuna Expresway Authority for Rs 66.99 crore, according to the statement.

"The people of all three assembly constituencies (Noida, Dadri and Jewar) in Gautam Buddh Nagar had elected BJP MLAs in the last election. These project inaugurations are a gift for the public," Adityanath was quoted as saying in Hindi in the statement.

He also assured the government was working hard for the welfare of the people.

(With PTI Inputs)