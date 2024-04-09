National

Chhattisgarh: Bus Falls Into Mine Pit Killing 11 Passengers, Injuring 20 Others In Durg; CM Vishnu Deo Sai Reacts

PTI
Chhattigarh bus accident Photo: PTI
info_icon

A bus fell into a 'murum' or a soil mine pit on Tuesday night killing at least 11 people and injuring around 20 in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

The accident took place around 8:30 pm near Khapri village under Kumhari police station limits.

City Superintendent of Police (Chhavni area) Harish Patil said that the bus was carrying employees of a private firm who were returning home after work.

According to initial reports, the bus carrying over 30 individuals skidded off the road and fell into a 'murum' mine that is approximately 40 feet deep.

'Murum' is a type of soil commonly utilized in construction.

Police reached the spot after being alerted and launched a rescue operation.

Reportedly, the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital.

What did the Chhattigarh CM say?

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the accident and said adequate arrangements have been made for treatment of the injured people.

"Received the news about death of 11 employees of a private company in a bus accident. I pray that departed souls rest in peace and may God give strength to the bereaved family members," Sai said.

