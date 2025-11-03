Chevella Road Accident: 16 Killed, 8 Hurt After Tipper Lorry Hits Telangana RTC Bus

Sixteen people died and eight others were injured in a head-on collision near Chevella.
Passengers were pulled from the damaged bus after the crash.
Sixteen people were killed and eight others injured when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus near Chevella on Monday, police said, PTI reported.
The tipper struck the public transport vehicle and the gravel fell on to the bus, causing the casualties, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)