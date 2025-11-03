Chevella Road Accident: 16 Killed, 8 Hurt After Tipper Lorry Hits Telangana RTC Bus

A gravel-laden tipper lorry crashed head-on into a Telangana RTC bus near Chevella on Monday, leaving 16 people dead and eight others injured, police said.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Chevella accident, Telangana bus crash, RTC bus collision
The tipper struck the public transport vehicle and the gravel fell on to the bus, causing the casualties. File Photo; Representative image
  • Sixteen people died and eight others were injured in a head-on collision near Chevella.

  • A gravel-laden tipper lorry struck a Telangana RTC bus on Monday, police said.

  • Passengers were pulled from the damaged bus after the crash.

Sixteen people were killed and eight others injured when a tipper lorry carrying gravel collided head-on with a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (RTC) bus near Chevella on Monday, police said, PTI reported.

BY Outlook News Desk

The tipper struck the public transport vehicle and the gravel fell on to the bus, causing the casualties, PTI reported.

“16 people died, eight injured,” a police official told PTI.

The passengers were brought out of the damaged bus, police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

