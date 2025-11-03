Football

Man City 3-1 Bournemouth, Premier League: Haaland Brace Hands MCFC Vital Victory

Erling Haaland’s latest double covered over a bad mistake from Gianluigi Donnarumma in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth that lifted the team into second place in the Premier League on Sunday. Haaland moved onto 13 goals for the campaign — more than twice any other player — by running clear from passes by the impressive Rayan Cherki to finish one-on-one chances in the 17th and 33rd minutes. Haaland pulled out a robot celebration after the first goal. Between those goals, Bournemouth equalized after Donnarumma attempted to punch clear an inswinging corner, only to misjudge it and pat the ball down in front of him. U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams swept home the loose ball and Donnarumma was booked for complaining too stridently that he had been fouled.

EPL: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola, left, celebrates with Erling Haaland after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
EPL: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Rayan Cherki, centre, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Bafode Diakite, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, in action against Bournemouth's goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League 2025-26: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Manchester City's Phil Foden, centre, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert, right, and Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League 2025-26: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his side's second goal past Bournemouth's goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
Britain Soccer Premier League: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's Tyler Adams, center left, scores his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Britain Soccer Premier League: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scores his sides first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth's David Brooks, right, challenges for the ball with Manchester City's Phil Foden during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
English Premier League Soccer Match: Bournemouth vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Matheus Nunes, centre, challenges for the ball with Bournemouth's Adrien Truffert during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth in Manchester, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
