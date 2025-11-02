ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

The GSLV Mk III, equipped with a cryogenic upper stage, completed all four stage separations and engine burns as planned. This marks the 10th mission of the launch vehicle and the first dedicated deployment of a satellite exceeding 4 tonnes using indigenous technology. GSAT-20, built at ISRO’s Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, carries Ka-band high-throughput transponders to provide broadband connectivity, with priority coverage over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and other remote regions.