Police Sub-Inspector Arrested For Demanding Rs 2 Crore, Accepting Rs 45.5 Lakh From Lawyer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a police sub-inspector in Pune for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2 crore and accepting Rs 45.5 lakh as the first instalment from a lawyer representing an accused in an economic offence case, officials confirmed on Monday.
The case involves the lawyer’s client and his father, who are booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal breach of trust. The father is currently in judicial custody.
According to an ACB official, Sub-Inspector Pramod Chintamani, attached to the Economic Offences Wing of the Pimpri Chinchwad police, was investigating the matter when he reportedly first demanded Rs 2 lakh from the lawyer to secure a favourable response to the accused’s bail application.co
"Meanwhile, the lawyer approached the ACB and filed a complaint. In the next round of discussion, the sub-inspector increased the demand to Rs 2 crore, claiming that Rs 1 crore would go to a senior police inspector in the department. It was decided that the lawyer would give the amount in instalments, with the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh on November 2," the official said.
Acting on the complaint, the ACB laid a trap, catching Chintamani red-handed while accepting Rs 45.5 lakh from the lawyer near a temple in Pune on Sunday.
"Chintamani has been arrested under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway," the official added.
With PTI inputs