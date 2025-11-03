Sports

New York City Marathon 2025: Hellen Obiri, Benson Kipruto Land Top Honours

The New York City Marathon made history on Sunday with a course record set in the women’s competition and the closest race ever on the men’s side, which was decided by a fraction of a second. Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the women’s race in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds, while compatriot Benson Kipruto won the men’s competition in 2:08.40 by edging Alexander Mutiso by three-hundredths of a second. Friends and fans came out to cheer on their loved ones and celebrate.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_Alexander Mutiso, Benson Kipruto
Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso and hug and laugh with each other after a close finish crossing the finish line to win first and second place in the men's elite division of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
1/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_winners of elite divisions
The six winners of the men's and women's elite divisions, celebrate together before the medal ceremony after winning the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_Alexander Mutiso, Benson Kipruto
Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso cross the finish line to win first and second place in the men's elite division of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_Hellen Obiri
Hellen Obiri celebrates winning first place in the women's elite division of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_
Runners cross the finish line in Central Park at the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_Verrazzano Narrows Bridge
Runners make their way across the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_Bronx borough
Runners in the men's elite division pass through the Bronx borough during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_Broadway actor Anthony Ramos
Broadway actor Anthony Ramos cries into his mother Mildred's arms after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_
A runner takes a break to kiss her partner during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_mens elite division
Athletes in the men's elite division make their way through Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_ First Avenue
Runners move along First Avenue during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_
People cheer as runners pass by during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/12
Top photos of the 2025 New York City Marathon_
People walk and take photos after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Amol Muzumdar's Factfile: The Mastermind Behind India Women’s Historic World Cup Triumph

  2. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

  3. India Vs Australia T20Is: Travis Head Released From AUS Squad To Prepare For Ashes

  4. Harmanpreet Kaur Factfile: How India's Trailblazing Captain Ended 16-Year, Five-Edition Wait For Glory

  5. BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  2. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  3. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  4. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Two UAPA Absconders Nabbed After Five-Year Manhunt In Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

  3. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Forty Years After The Violence, Grief And Poverty Shadow The Widowed Colony

  4. ISRO Successfully Launches GSAT-20 Aboard GSLV Mk III

  5. Day In Pics: November 02, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  2. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  5. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Paris Louvre Heist: Two Suspects Previously Convicted Together, Says Prosecutor

  3. 23 Dead In Supermarket Explosion In Mexico’s Sonora State

  4. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Election 2025: All Star Show In Bihar Today, "NDA Is Led By The Able Nitish Kumar": PM Modi In Nawada

  2. Dev Deepawali: Cosmic Energies Aligned For Karmic Cleansing And Divine Grace

  3. Bihar Police Arrest JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh, 79 Others In Jan Suraaj Worker Murder Case

  4. Delhi Air Quality Dips To ‘Very Poor’ as Weak Winds Trap Pollutants; AQI At 366

  5. 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Afghanistan; At Least Seven Dead, 150 Injured

  6. Hedayettulah Khan Calls BJP’s Bangladesh Infiltration Claim In Ghatsila ‘Ridiculous’

  7. Multiple Lives Lost As Tipper Lorry Collides With RTC Bus In Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District

  8. Jharkhand: JMM, BJP Step Up Campaigns for Ghatsila Bypoll Ahead of November 11 Vote