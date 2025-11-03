New York City Marathon 2025: Hellen Obiri, Benson Kipruto Land Top Honours

Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso and hug and laugh with each other after a close finish crossing the finish line to win first and second place in the men's elite division of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis

1/12 The six winners of the men's and women's elite divisions, celebrate together before the medal ceremony after winning the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis





2/12 Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso cross the finish line to win first and second place in the men's elite division of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis





3/12 Hellen Obiri celebrates winning first place in the women's elite division of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis





4/12 Runners cross the finish line in Central Park at the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis





5/12 Runners make their way across the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa





6/12 Runners in the men's elite division pass through the Bronx borough during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





7/12 Broadway actor Anthony Ramos cries into his mother Mildred's arms after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis





8/12 A runner takes a break to kiss her partner during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki





9/12 Athletes in the men's elite division make their way through Brooklyn during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Yuki Iwamura





10/12 Runners move along First Avenue during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki





11/12 People cheer as runners pass by during the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Andres Kudacki





12/12 People walk and take photos after crossing the finish line of the New York City Marathon in New York. | Photo: AP/Angelina Katsanis





