Thursday, May 05, 2022
Challenges Faced By Island States Due To Climate Change Key Focus Of CDRI: PM Modi

Madagascar recently joined the CDRI and is honoured to be part of this global partnership, Rajoelina said in a tweet. "We are determined to bring our dynamic participation to it and to share with other countries our experience in the management of climate-related disasters," he said.

Updated: 05 May 2022 8:07 pm

The challenges faced by island states due to climate change are a key focus of efforts under the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday as Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina praised him for India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster resilience.

Madagascar recently joined the CDRI and is honoured to be part of this global partnership, Rajoelina said in a tweet. "We are determined to bring our dynamic participation to it and to share with other countries our experience in the management of climate-related disasters," he said.

"I thank Prime Minister @narendramodi for India's leadership in promoting climate and disaster #resilience through this Coalition. I am convinced that our activities will be fruitful, with direct impacts on people's lives," the Madagascar President said.

Tagging the Madagascar President's tweet, Modi said, "Thank you President  @SE_Rajoelina. The challenges faced by the Island States due to climate change are a key focus of our efforts under the CDRI initiative to create resilient infrastructure."

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had pitched for resilient infrastructure with the use of modern technology and knowledge, saying this will not only help prevent disaster for the current generation but also for future generations.

"It is a shared dream and vision that we can and must translate into reality," he had said in a video address at the inaugural session of the fourth edition of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

-With PTI Input

