CERT India Issues High Severeity Warning For Google Chrome Users In India | What We Know

After its warning for Apple users in India, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued a warning for Google Chrome users. Based on the latest warning issued by the government cybersecurity watchdog, a "high severity" warning has been issued for those using Google Chrome.
As per the warning issued by CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities on Google Chrome have been detected which can be exploited by a remote hacker to execute arbitrary code on the user’s system. This vulnerability is affecting Google Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux systems.
"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," stated CERT-In.
As per the watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, users are required to download the latest available software update for Google Chrome on their devices.
The CERT warning added that the warning has been issued for Google Chrome versions prior to 127.0.6533.99/.100 for Windows and Mac and Google Chrome versions prior to 127.0.6533.99 for Linux operations systems.
A similar warning was issued on August 7 for Google Chrome users in India. In last week's notice, CERT stated that the vulnerabilities are caused by flaws in how Google Chrome handles certain functions. Specifically, to the uninitialized use in "dawn," out-of-bounds reading in "WebTransport," and insufficient data validation in "dawn."