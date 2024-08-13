National

CERT India Issues High Severeity Warning For Google Chrome Users In India | What We Know

As per the watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, users are required to download the latest available software update for Google Chrome on their devices.

google chrome cert warning
CERT India Issues High Severeity Warning For Google Chrome Users In India | Photo: Pexels
info_icon

After its warning for Apple users in India, the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) has issued a warning for Google Chrome users. Based on the latest warning issued by the government cybersecurity watchdog, a "high severity" warning has been issued for those using Google Chrome.

As per the warning issued by CERT-In, multiple vulnerabilities on Google Chrome have been detected which can be exploited by a remote hacker to execute arbitrary code on the user’s system. This vulnerability is affecting Google Chrome users on Windows, Mac and Linux systems.

Centre Reports 'Multiple Vulnerabilities' For iPhone, iPad and Other Apple Products - | Photo: Pexels
Latest Warning For Apple Users: Centre Reports 'Multiple Vulnerabilities' For iPhone, iPad And Other Products

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," stated CERT-In.

CERT-In Warning For Google Chrome Users Photo: | cert-in.org
info_icon
Google outage - null
Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail

BY Outlook Web Desk

As per the watchdog under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, users are required to download the latest available software update for Google Chrome on their devices.

The CERT warning added that the warning has been issued for Google Chrome versions prior to 127.0.6533.99/.100 for Windows and Mac and Google Chrome versions prior to 127.0.6533.99 for Linux operations systems.

A similar warning was issued on August 7 for Google Chrome users in India. In last week's notice, CERT stated that the vulnerabilities are caused by flaws in how Google Chrome handles certain functions. Specifically, to the uninitialized use in "dawn," out-of-bounds reading in "WebTransport," and insufficient data validation in "dawn."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  2. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
  3. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  4. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  5. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: 25 Doctors Called For Questioning; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: NHRC Issues Notice To West Bengal Govt, State Police Chief
  3. Bengaluru: Driver Loses Control Of Bus; Rams It Into Bikes, Cars | Caught On Cam
  4. CERT India Issues High Severeity Warning For Google Chrome Users In India | What We Know
  5. Foundation Stone Laid For India's Largest Electric Bus Depot In Delhi | All That We Know About It
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  2. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple On Mother Sridevi's Birth Anniversary With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired
  5. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
US News
  1. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  2. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  3. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  4. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  5. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
World News
  1. UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India
  2. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  3. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  4. Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Court-Martialled: Why Is It Happening | About The Top City Case
  5. Teen Goes On Stabbing Spree Outside Cafe In Turkey, Livestreams Knife Attack On X
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: 25 Doctors Called For Questioning; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone