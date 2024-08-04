National

Latest Warning For Apple Users: Centre Reports 'Multiple Vulnerabilities' For iPhone, iPad And Other Products

Based on the advisory released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, several security issues have been flagged for iOS users.

apple users warning central govt
Centre Reports 'Multiple Vulnerabilities' For iPhone, iPad and Other Apple Products | Photo: Pexels
info_icon

In the latest warning for Apple users, the Central Government has flagged "multiple vulnerabilities" in iPhones, iPads and other products. Based on the advisory released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, several security issues have been flagged for iOS users.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system," stated the CERT advisory.

Apple's New Ad Sparks Backlash In Thailand - Screengrab From Apple/ YouTube
Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why

BY Outlook International Desk

The Centre's security advisor further added that the vulnerabilities will affect a range of Apple softwares such as iOS and iPadOS versions prior to 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma versions prior to 14.6, macOS Ventura versions prior to 13.6.8, macOS Monterey versions prior to 12.7.6, watchOS versions prior to 10.6, tvOS versions prior to 17.6, visionOS versions prior to 1.3, Safari versions prior to 17.6.

Apple is yet to confirm these security issues and an official statement is expected once the company conducts an investigation.

Prior to this advisory, Apple has issued their latest security update last week.

Iltija Mufti | - X/@IltijaMufti_
Mehbooba Mufti's Daughter Claims 'iPhone Hacked By Pegasus'; 97 Others Receive Apple 'Spyware Alert'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

CERT India further advised Indian Apple users to install the necessary updates to avoid any high-level risks.

A similar "high risk" warning has been issued for iPhones, iPads, MacBooks and VisionPro headsets.

