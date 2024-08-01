Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why

A new promotional video by tech giant Apple has faced significant backlash in Thailand, with many social media users criticizing it for portraying an unrealistic and outdated view of the country.
The 10-minute clip, released on Apple’s YouTube channel on July 18, has amassed 5.4 million views. It is the fifth installment in Apple’s “Apple at Work – The Underdogs” series.
The storyline follows four characters—referred to as the underdogs—navigating workplace crises with the help of Apple devices and software. Since the series began in 2019, the characters have transitioned from their corporate jobs to running their own company.
The latest episode focuses on their business trip to Thailand, where they travel via trains and tuk-tuks in a frantic effort to find a factory that can produce a million custom boxes to satisfy the demands of their challenging tycoon client, portrayed by Christopher Mintz-Plasse.
Social Media Backlash: Critics Claim Apple Video Misrepresents Modern Thailand
Since the video’s release, social media has been inundated with complaints from Thai residents, who argue that it fails to depict the modern side of their country. Many assert that the footage appears intentionally old-fashioned, with a faded sepia tone and a focus on messy architecture. Criticism also extends to the airport scenes, where a character loses his luggage and seeks help from a local ground staff member named “Happy.”
David William, an American content creator based in Thailand, expressed his disappointment in a TikTok video that has garnered over 11 million views. “When I watched it, I was thinking, this was Thailand 50 years ago. This looked like Thailand 70 years ago. There were no segments showing the modernity of my home,” he said in Thai.
Supporting his perspective, Facebook user Nipawan Labbunruang commented that the video makes Thailand look “terrible.” Her post, which received 1,900 likes, questioned the video’s intent: “What is this clip trying to present?”
Mixed Reactions: Government And Some Residents Defend The Apple Ad
However, the video has also garnered some local fans, including the government.
According to its website, Indochina Productions, a Thailand-based studio, participated in the Apple production.
Thai authorities have praised it as a success for the country on the global stage.
“The prime minister has continuously supported the development of the country’s potential by implementing policies to promote Thai soft power as a magnet to attract people worldwide to visit, work and live in Thailand, making Thailand a key destination for people globally,” stated Chai Wacharonke, spokesperson for Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, in a statement following the release of the Apple video.
Others noted that the video isn't far from reality.
“I have watched it. It’s fine,” wrote Thai social media user Sakchawit Attasillekha on Facebook, mentioning that Bangkok has “plenty of old hotels” and “old taxis decorated with Buddha amulets.” He added, “However, we also have good things too.”
Sombat Boonngamanong, a well-known social activist, also commented on Facebook, expressing surprise at the controversy. “The movie was cute,” he said, noting that he is an Android user.
Watch the controversial Apple advertisement here.
Apple has not issued an official response to the criticisms.