Is Google Down? Users In US Report Facing Trouble Using Search, YouTube, Gmail

Google users around the world on Monday reported facing trouble to access emails, search engines, YouTube, and other online services.
As per reports the outage was restricted to Google users in the United States so far. Indian users are still able to use Google without problems.
Downdetector, which tracks online disruptions had noted the surge in reports as the first complaints emerged and the outage graph began to climb rapidly around 9 am ET.
The reason behind this widespread issue is still unknown.
Reportedly, downdetector has highlighted Los Angeles and New York City as most affected while Houston, San Francisco, Dallas, Boston and Chicago have been mildly affected by the outage.
Several users have flagged the issue on X microblogging platform. While one of them wrote, "@Google @GoogleIndia @googlechrome @gmail The process Which was sent to me Through DM is not working."
On similar lines another user wrote, "Google won't even load, can't get nothing to work."