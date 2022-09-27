Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Carcass Of Elephant Calf Found In Similipal

On Tuesday, forest officials found the carcass of an elephant calf in the Similipal wildlife sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 6:51 pm

The carcass of an elephant calf was found in Similipal wildlife sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The carcass of the calf, about five months old, was first spotted by locals at Nafri forest in the Bangriposhi range of the sanctuary, they said.

Samples were collected from the carcass and sent for examination to ascertain the cause of the death, said Santosh Joshi, the divisional forest officer of Baripada.

The carcass was then buried in the forest, he said.

