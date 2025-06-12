National

‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College

When the Air India plane crashed into a medical college in Ahmedabad, many students were injured and others killed

Damage at a building after an Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the airport
Damage at a building after an Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the airport Photo: PTI
info_icon

“I consider myself lucky to be safe — I was on hospital duty at the time. Had it not been for that, I might have been in the hostel mess for lunch, right when it happened,” said Aditya Vadher, a second-year student of the college.

Reports say five students of the medical college, where the AIR India plane crashed, with 242 passengers on board, including 10 crew members and two pilots.

They include four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident.

Aditya Vadher, who hails from Vadodara, said, “Initially, the information was that some flying object had hit the hostel and there was a ball of fire, which was being put out. Later, we came to know that the plane had crashed and there were massive casualties”

BY Outlook Web Desk

Media reports and photographs of the hostel mess also showed plates with leftover and uneaten food on the tables and glasses lying on the tables. The students were having lunch, which is quite apparent.

Asked about casualties or some of his friends being victims, Aditya said, “I can’t say anything. However, there have been some students injured and brought to the hospital”

“We could not go to the hostel since it was on fire. Massive damage has been caused to the place. The students have moved to other places with their friends, as I also did,” he said over the phone.

He said his friends are making frequent calls to check about his safety. “I have told everyone; I am absolutely safe”

Another student from Gujarat, who spoke on the promise of anonymity, said he too was not in the hotel at the time of the accident but did see a plane crashing and later got stuck inside the students' hostel.

Dr Rakesh Sharma, Director Medical Education and Research, Himachal Pradesh government, said, “I did see some messages flashed on WhatsApp groups of doctors at Shimla around 3.30 pm. It said all students in the UG hostel mess are safe in Meghani Nagar. But, now reports about casualties of medical students have shocked us all”

The FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) has issued a statement saying, "We are deeply shocked about the news of an AI plane crashing in Ahmedabad. News has become more gruesome after finding out that a flight had crashed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured. We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help”

