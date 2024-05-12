Canada Arrests Fourth Indian In Nijjar Killing Case

Weeks after arresting three Indians for their alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian authorities made another arrest on Saturday. As per an official release by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 21-year-old Amardeep Singh has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Nijjar killing case.
As per RCMP, Singh who resides in Brampton, Surrey, has been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team of the RCMP arrested Singh on Saturday.
At the time of his arrest, Singh had already been under the custody of the Peel Regional Police for a firearms charge.
"This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” stated Mandeep Mooker, Superintendent and Officer in-charge of IHIT unit.
On May 3, IHIT arrested three Indians for their alleged involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. All three suspects Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karanpreet Singh (28), were residing in Edmonton at the time of their arrest. The three Indians, who are believed to be part of a gang in Canada, were charged with first degree murder and consipiracy to commit murder.
On June 18, 2023, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara in Surrey. Since his death, several protests have been carried out by Khalistan supporters, alleging the Indian government's involvement in his death.
On September 18, 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Ottawa has "credible allegations" regarding India's involvement in Nijjar's killing. Speaking at the House of Commons, the Canadian leader accused the Indian government of "killing a Canadian Sikh on Canadian soil".
Despite India labelling Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020 for anti-India activities and incitement, New Delhi has denied all allegations. Calling them "absurd and motivated", Trudeau's allegations erupted a massive diplomatic row between the two Commonwealth countries.