National

Canada Arrests Fourth Indian In Nijjar Killing Case

Canadian authorities have made another arrest in the Nijjar Killing Case. As per the latest release by RCMP, a 21-year-old Indian has been arrested from Brampton, Surrey.

AP
Separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was murdered outside a gurudwara in Vancouver in June this year by unidentified gunmen Photo: AP
info_icon

Weeks after arresting three Indians for their alleged involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian authorities made another arrest on Saturday. As per an official release by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, 21-year-old Amardeep Singh has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the Nijjar killing case.

As per RCMP, Singh who resides in Brampton, Surrey, has been charged with first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team of the RCMP arrested Singh on Saturday.

At the time of his arrest, Singh had already been under the custody of the Peel Regional Police for a firearms charge.

Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing - AP
Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing

BY Danita Yadav

"This arrest shows the nature of our ongoing investigation to hold responsible those that played a role in the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” stated Mandeep Mooker, Superintendent and Officer in-charge of IHIT unit.

On May 3, IHIT arrested three Indians for their alleged involvement in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. All three suspects Karan Brar (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karanpreet Singh (28), were residing in Edmonton at the time of their arrest. The three Indians, who are believed to be part of a gang in Canada, were charged with first degree murder and consipiracy to commit murder.

On June 18, 2023, Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was assassinated outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurudwara in Surrey. Since his death, several protests have been carried out by Khalistan supporters, alleging the Indian government's involvement in his death.

On September 18, 2023, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that Ottawa has "credible allegations" regarding India's involvement in Nijjar's killing. Speaking at the House of Commons, the Canadian leader accused the Indian government of "killing a Canadian Sikh on Canadian soil".

Despite India labelling Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020 for anti-India activities and incitement, New Delhi has denied all allegations. Calling them "absurd and motivated", Trudeau's allegations erupted a massive diplomatic row between the two Commonwealth countries.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Diary: Voices Matter
  2. Sudhir Kakar, My Secular Mentor
  3. Canada Arrests Fourth Indian In Nijjar Killing Case
  4. IAF Airlifts Injured US Woman Trekker From Himachal village
  5. 'I Missed Delhi People': Arvind Kejriwal Promises INDIA Bloc Will Change Fate Of Country In First Roadshow After Bail
Entertainment News
  1. Delhi Police Visit 'TMKOC' Sets To Question Actors Regarding Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Missing Case
  2. Of Faith And Fleeting Dreams
  3. From 'The Good Bad Mother' To 'Hi Bye, Mama': 5 K-Dramas On Netflix To Binge-Watch This Mother's Day
  4. Sigourney Weaver in talks to join 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'
  5. Sikkimese Director Samten Bhutia's 'Tara: The Lost Star' Selected For Screening At Cannes Festival
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League
  2. AC Milan 5-1 Cagliari: Rossoneri Back To Winning Ways After Christian Pulisic Double
  3. KKR Vs MI: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Wolves 1- 3 Crystal Palace: Have Work To Do As Promising Season Fizzles Out, Says Gary O'Neil
  5. James Anderson Open To England Coaching Role After Test Retirement Decision
World News
  1. 8 People Were Killed In A Shooting Attack At A Bar In Ecuador, Local Police Say
  2. Northern Lights Showdown: Stunning Aurora Display Viewed By Millions Across The World
  3. Israel Orders New Evacuations In Gaza's Last Refuge Of Rafah As It Expands Military Offensive
  4. Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir’s Capital Witnesses Clashes Amidst Total Strike Against Police Crackdown
  5. Russia Says It Captured 5 Villages In Northeast Ukraine As Over 1,700 Civilians Flee
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail