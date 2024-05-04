Canada Arrests Three Indians Over Sikh Separatist Leader Nijjar's Killing

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was shot dead last June by masked gunmen in a busy car park in a Vancouver suburb. He was a Canadian citizen and a prominent campaigner for a separate Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan, which would include parts of India's Punjab state.

ON CAM | Canadian News Channel Releases Video After 9 Months Since Nijjar's Killing

The diplomatic row escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that India's government is involved in Nijjar's killing. Delhi strongly denied the allegation.

Last September, Trudeau said he had credible information linking the Indian government to the killing, which was labelled "absurd and motivated" by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The diplomatic fallout saw tit-for-tat expulsions of senior diplomats from both countries. India also stopped issuing visas to Canadian nationals, but later resumed them in a phased manner.

