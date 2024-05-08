Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has backed the allegations against India regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The foreign minister's statement comes after Canada arrested three Indians allegedly behind the murder of the Khalistani separatist.
Speaking to media in Ottawa, the Canadian foreign minister has stated that "Canada's position has always been clear".
"Our job is to protect Canadians and we stand by the allegations that a Canadian was killed on Canadian soil by Indian agents," stated Joly.
Joly did not comment further on the issue and stated that "it is always better when diplomacy stays private".
"Canada will continue to stand by first protecting Canadians, making sure that we also protect our sovereignty and in the end also we need to protect our rule of law," she added further.
Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Canada stated on Tuesday that the threat from Khalistani groups for the safety of Indian diplomats is still prevalent.
Speaking at the Conseil des relations internationales de Montréal (Montreal Council on Foreign Relations), the High Commissioner stated that his top concerns are "national security and threats emanating from the land of Canada. These threats are largely emanating from Canadian citizens. These two are my red lines.”
On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs also accused Canada of "glorifying violence" and stated that the government remains concerned for the safety of its diplomats in Canada.
Last week, Canada arrested three Indians in connection to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. These three Indians have been speculated to have been part of gangs in Canada. However, no proof regarding their connection Nijjar's killing has been shared.
The three suspects Karan Brar, Karanpreet Singh, and Kamalpreet Singh appeared before the court on Tuesday where they were questioned on their role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
As per Canadian news outlet the Globe and Mail, several pro-Khalistani protestors chanted slogans outside the courtroom, blaming the Indian government for the killing.
In response to the arrests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that the Indian government will wait for proof and more details from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
While Khalistani groups have accused India for the killing of Nijjar, Canada officially laid out its "credible allegations" against the Indian Government in September 2023.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the House of Commons and linked the Indian government to the assassination of the Khalistani separatist.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh citizen and Indian government designated terrorist was killed in June 2023 outside a Gurdwara in Surrey.
Since September 2023, ties between India and Canada have been strained with both countries pausing trade talks, halting visa services and expelling diplomats.