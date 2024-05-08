International

Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing

Following the arrest of three Indians in connection to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has backed the allegations against the Indian government raised in September 2023.

Advertisement

AP
Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing Photo: AP
info_icon

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly has backed the allegations against India regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The foreign minister's statement comes after Canada arrested three Indians allegedly behind the murder of the Khalistani separatist.

Speaking to media in Ottawa, the Canadian foreign minister has stated that "Canada's position has always been clear".

"Our job is to protect Canadians and we stand by the allegations that a Canadian was killed on Canadian soil by Indian agents," stated Joly.

Joly did not comment further on the issue and stated that "it is always better when diplomacy stays private".

Advertisement

"Canada will continue to stand by first protecting Canadians, making sure that we also protect our sovereignty and in the end also we need to protect our rule of law," she added further.

Sanjay Kumar Verma, the Indian High Commissioner to Canada stated on Tuesday that the threat from Khalistani groups for the safety of Indian diplomats is still prevalent.

Speaking at the Conseil des relations internationales de Montréal (Montreal Council on Foreign Relations), the High Commissioner stated that his top concerns are "national security and threats emanating from the land of Canada. These threats are largely emanating from Canadian citizens. These two are my red lines.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs also accused Canada of "glorifying violence" and stated that the government remains concerned for the safety of its diplomats in Canada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. - AP
India Accuses Canada Of 'Glorification Of Violence' After Khalistani Floats Appear At Parade

BY Danita Yadav

Last week, Canada arrested three Indians in connection to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. These three Indians have been speculated to have been part of gangs in Canada. However, no proof regarding their connection Nijjar's killing has been shared.

The three suspects Karan Brar, Karanpreet Singh, and Kamalpreet Singh appeared before the court on Tuesday where they were questioned on their role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

As per Canadian news outlet the Globe and Mail, several pro-Khalistani protestors chanted slogans outside the courtroom, blaming the Indian government for the killing.

In response to the arrests, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has stated that the Indian government will wait for proof and more details from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | - PTI
'They Have Allowed..." EAM Jaishankar Reacts After Canada Arrests 3 Indians In Nijjar Killing Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

While Khalistani groups have accused India for the killing of Nijjar, Canada officially laid out its "credible allegations" against the Indian Government in September 2023.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to the House of Commons and linked the Indian government to the assassination of the Khalistani separatist.

Advertisement

Canada Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller - AP
'We Are Not Lax': Canada's Immigration Minister Slams Jaishankar's Remark On Organised Crime

BY Outlook Web Desk

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh citizen and Indian government designated terrorist was killed in June 2023 outside a Gurdwara in Surrey.

Since September 2023, ties between India and Canada have been strained with both countries pausing trade talks, halting visa services and expelling diplomats.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Thunderstorms Forecast For Parts Of Andhra Pradesh From May 8-12
  2. Day In Pics: May 08, 2024
  3. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  4. If Cong Takes Steps To Step To Bring Down Saini Govt, We Will Support: Dushyant Chautala
  5. Maharashtra: Bombay HC Dismisses Pleas Against Govt's Decision To Rename Aurangabad And Osmanabad
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up About The Same-Sex Foreplay Scene In 'Heeramandi', Talks About Her Character's Sexuality
  2. Silambarasan TR Joins Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life', First Look And Teaser Unveiled By Makers
  3. Taylor Swift's Infamous Feud With Scooter Braun To Be Explored In A 'Comprehensive' Documentary Series
  4. Ira Khan Receives Special Birthday Wish From Hubby Nupur Shikhare; Check Out Their Unseen PIC From Wedding Festivities
  5. 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar Reveals How He Didn't Like Adding 'Item Songs' To His Films, Reveals What Changed This
Sports News
  1. T20 World Cup: Ireland Announce Squad With Paul Stirling As Captain - Check Who's In, Out
  2. PGA Championship Invites Seven LIV Golf Players To Get Top 100 In The World
  3. Paris Games 2024: The Olympic Torch Is Welcomed In Marseille With Fanfare And Tight Security
  4. NBA Playoff Semi-Finals: Brown Hails History-Making White As Celtics Beat Cavaliers In Game 1
  5. PSG Vs Dortmund, Champions League: Enrique 'Proud' Of His Team Despite Semi-Final Defeat
World News
  1. Taliban Reject Claims Of Afghan Involvement In Recent Attacks In Pakistan
  2. Canada's Foreign Minister Backs Allegations Against India, Says Arrested Indians Connected To Nijjar Killing
  3. Former Chinese Defence Minister Emerges In Public After Prolonged Absence
  4. Michelin-star Chef Vikas Khanna Lights The Empire State Building To Focus On Fighting Hunger
  5. Boy Scouts Of America To Rebrand As Scouting America. Here's Why
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges