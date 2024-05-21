Calcutta HC Judge Chitta Ranjan Dash Reveals He Is 'Ready To Go Back To RSS' After Retirement

37 years later, Calcutta High Court Judge Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash has stated that he is ready to go back and join RSS. During his farewell speech on Monday, the now retired HC judge revealed that he was and is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.
"To the distaste of some persons, I must admit here that I was and I am a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)…I owe a lot to the organisation... I am there from my childhood and throughout my youth,” stated Justice Dash.
Justice Dash further added that he had distanced himself from the right-wing organization for the past 37 years due to his career in law. However, as he retired, he revealed that if the organization were to call for assistance, he would return.
"I have never used my membership of the organisation for any advancement of my career because it is against its principles…I treated everybody at par, be he a rich or poor person, be he a communist, or from the BJP, Congress or TMC. All are equal before me; I do not hold any bias for anyone or any particular political philosophy or mechanism,” he said."
The Justice further stated that he now has the courage to say the he belong to the RSS, since he has not done anything wrong in his life.
"If I am a good person, I could not belong to a bad organisation,” stated the retired judge.
Who Is Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash?
Dash was born in 1962 in Odisha's Sonepur. He completed his graduation from Madhu Sudan Law College in Cuttack in 1985 in law. The next year, Justice Dash enrolled as an advocate.
By 1992, he was appointed as the additional standing counsel of the Odisha government till 1994.
From 1999 to 2009, Justice Dash worked in the Odisha's court, starting as a recruit in Orissa Superior Judicial Service (Senior Branch) and then as an additional judge of Odisha High Court.
Justice Dash joined Calcutta High Court after his transfer in June 2022. During his tenure at Calcutta HC, Dash was at the centre of the controversy for being part of a bench that issued codes for adolescent girls to "control their sexual urges".