National

Cabinet Clears Airport Projects Worth Rs 2,962-Crore In Two States

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a new civil enclave will be developed at Bagdogra airport at a cost of Rs 1,549 crore, besides a new civil enclave at Bihta for Rs 1,413 crore.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Photo: File image
info_icon

Continuing with its push for infrastructure development, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved airport projects at Bagdogra in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar for an estimated total cost of Rs 2,962 crore.

At a briefing in the national capital, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a new civil enclave will be developed at Bagdogra airport at a cost of Rs 1,549 crore, besides a new civil enclave at Bihta for Rs 1,413 crore.

The decisions were taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the new civil enclave at Bagdogra airport, the proposed terminal building will span 70,390 square metres and will be able to accommodate 3,000 peak hour passengers (PHP), with an annual capacity to handle 10 million passengers, an official release said.

An apron will be constructed that can accommodate 10 parking bays suitable for A-321-type aircraft, two link taxiways and multi-level car parking.

The project is poised to significantly enhance the airport's operational efficiency and passenger experience, reinforcing its role as a pivotal air travel hub for the region, the release added.

Besides, the new civil enclave will be developed at a cost of Rs 1,413 crore in Bihta.

"This infrastructure project represents a strategic move to address the anticipated saturation of capacity at Patna airport. While Airports Authority of India (AAI) is already in the process of constructing a new terminal building at Patna airport, further expansion is constrained by limited land availability," another official release said.

The new integrated terminal building at Bihta will span 66,000 sqm and will be able to handle 3,000 peak-hour passengers and annually cater to 50 lakh passengers.

The capacity will be further expanded by 50 lakh whenever it is required, and the ultimate capacity would be 1 crore passengers per annum.

"Key components of the project include the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321/B-737-800/A-320 type aircraft, as well as two link taxiways," the release said.

Currently, there are 157 operational airports in India, which is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Windies' Breakthrough Star Shamar Joseph Says Five-for 'The Best Feeling'
  2. Could Steve Smith's Major League Cricket Success Pave Way For IPL Comeback? 'Never Say Never'
  3. Australia A Vs India A: Indian Women Continue To Look For First Win Of Tour As Aussies Seal ODI Series Too
  4. NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Highlights: Scots Beat Dutch Women By 27 Runs
  5. Women's T20 WC 2024: UAE Likely To Host After BCCI's Denial But BCB Seeks More Time
Football News
  1. EFL Championship Top Scorer Sammie Szmodics Seals Ipswich Move
  2. Lee Carsley Keen To Put 'Own Stamp' On England Squad
  3. Mallorca Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 1
  4. Premier League 2024-25: Ipswich Confirm Kalvin Phillips Season-long Loan From Man City
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Arsenal Must Break Records To Dethrone Manchester City, Says Mikel Arteta
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Defending Champion Coco Gauff Stunned By Yulia Putintseva
  2. Who Is Manas Dhamne? 16-Year-Old Indian Tennis Sensation Taking ITF Romania F13 By Storm
  3. Cincinnati Open: Alexander Zverev Clinches Landmark Win Against Karen Khachanov
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Gael Monfils Live Streaming, Cincinnati Open 2024 Round Of 32: When, Where To Watch
  5. US Open 2024: Alex De Minaur Confirms Return After Paris Olympics Injury Exit
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  2. Rajasthan: Student Stabbed Inside School; Cars Torched Amid High Communal Tension In Udaipur
  3. J&K Assembly Elections: Kashmir's Old And New Parties Are Rearing To Go
  4. Day In Pics: August 16, 2024
  5. Women Reclaim The Night In Kolkata!
Entertainment News
  1. 'Aattam': A Play Within A Play In A Movie
  2. 54th Kerala State Film Awards: 'Aadujeevitham' Bags 9 Awards; Prithviraj, Urvashi, Beena Chandran Win Top Honours
  3. 70th National Film Awards: Rishab Shetty Wins Best Actor, Sooraj R Barjatya Bags Best Director For 'Uunchai'
  4. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
  5. 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Actress Sonnalli Seygall Announces Pregnancy: Overjoyed & Grateful
US News
  1. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  2. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  3. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
  4. How To Sign Up For Wizz Air’s Unlimited Flights Offer ‘All You Can Fly’?
  5. 'Ketamine Queen' Jasveen Sangha Along With Four Others Charged For Mathew Perry’s Death
World News
  1. ‘I'll Go To Gaza’: Palestinian President Abbas Calls On Muslim Leaders To Join Him
  2. Irish Police Investigate Potential Terrorism Motive In Attack On Army Chaplain
  3. Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot
  4. Is Subway Joining The Value Meal War? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Cucumber Boy' Is Making TikTok Crazy For Cucumber; Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know
  2. AAP Wishes Jailed Arvind Kejriwal On His Birthday: 'Fighting Toughest Battle'
  3. 'Khel Khel Mein' Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar-Taapsee Pannu Starrer Has A Slow Start
  4. Kolkata Rape Case: Bengal CM Mamata Blames CPIM, BJP For Vandalising RG Kar Hospital; 25 Held So Far
  5. Middle East: Gaza Peace Talks Resume; US Says Iran Could Attack Israel With 'No Warning'
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 16, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 1: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Earns Over Rs 50 Crore, Becomes Biggest Opener Of 2024
  8. 'Thalapathy 69': Director H Vinoth Confirms Directing Vijay's Last Film Before His Political Entry