Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Bypolls: Voting Underway In Mainpuri Parliamentary And 2 Assembly Seats In UP

Home National

Bypolls: Voting Underway In Mainpuri Parliamentary And 2 Assembly Seats In UP

The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is taking place due to the demise of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, while the bypolls in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases.

7 assembly seats in 6 states are up for contest in bypolls.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure a free and fair polling Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 8:12 am

Voting began Monday morning for the by-election to the Mainpuri parliamentary and Rampur Sadar and Khatauli assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, where the Samajwadi Party is locked in a high-voltage contest with the BJP.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure a free and fair polling, police said."Polling has started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm," according to an official at the office of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer. The bypolls are a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance. The BSP and the Congress are not contesting the seats.

In these three seats, 24.43 lakh people -- 13.14 lakh men, 11.29 lakh women and 132 third gender voters -- are eligible to exercise their franchise. Voting is take place at 3,062 polling booths located in 1,945 polling centres. The by-election to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat is taking place due to the demise of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, while the bypolls in Rampur Sadar and Khatauli were necessitated after SP MLA Azam Khan and BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini were disqualified following their conviction in separate cases.

While Khan was disqualified after a court awarded him three-year imprisonment in a 2019 hate speech case, Saini lost his membership of the assembly after his conviction in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case. For the Samajwadi Party, the bypolls in Mainpuri, earlier represented by its founder multiple times, and Rampur is crucial as it had lost the bypolls in June in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, which were once known as its citadels. There are six candidates in the fray in Mainpuri, 14 candidates in Khatauli and 10 in Rampur Sadar, according to the Election Commission.

In Mainpuri, Mulayam Singh Yadav's elder daughter-in-law and SP president Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is pitted against BJP's The BJP candidate, who was once a close associate of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief and Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, joined the saffron party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls held earlier this year. The BJP has fielded Akash Saxena, who is the son of former party MLA Shiv Bahadur Saxena, in Rampur Sadar against senior SP leader Azam Khan's protege Asim Raja.

In Khatauli, the fight is between Vikram Singh Saini's wife Rajkumari Saini and Madan Bhaiya from the RLD.The votes will be counted on December 8.The outcomes of the bypolls will not have any impact on the central or the state governments as the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority at both levels. However, a win would provide a psychological advantage ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections. 

(With PTI inputs)

Related stories

Bypolls Being Held In Rampur One After Another, People's Inclination Is Clear: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal To Stage A United Front Against BJP In Uttar Pradesh Bypolls

Bihar Bypolls: 'Experiment' In Gopalganj Successful, Says Tejashwi

Tags

National Bypolls Voting Underway Mainpuri Parliamentary Assembly Seats UP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

'Bigg Boss 16' Host Salman Khan Scolds Archana Gautam

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%