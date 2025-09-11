Breaking Down The Walls, Bringing Girls Back To School 

Savita (name changed), 21 from Girvar village in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, remembers the resistance she encountered. Her hamlet was located among rocky hills. The nearest school was 3 to 4 kilometres away. “Schools are too far away from the hamlets,” she says. “Parents think, what if our girl gets influenced by outsiders' thoughts and marries outside the community? What if they study and step out? Standing against your own family is looked down upon.” For her, convincing families meant finding practical entry points. “There are no jobs here," she says. "Mostly, I tell them, you can enroll them in anganwadis as teachers, because teaching is one thing they can do after Class 10. Marriage is the final destination, so sometimes I have to show them that education itself can lead there in a respectable way.” She remembers working with field coordinator Bagha Ramji, who would visit tribal hamlets where girls themselves resisted schooling because they had grown up believing it was unnecessary. Muskan, another volunteer, adds that “the camps are sometimes set up in the panchayat room,” spilling over with girls who never imagined they’d sit behind a desk again.