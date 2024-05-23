National

Brahmins Being Harassed Under BJP Govt In UP: Mayawati

Addressing an election rally in Mirzapur in support of BSP candidate Manish Tiwari, Mayawati said atrocities being committed against minorities under the guise of Hindutva have peaked in the state.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday claimed that the condition of poor people belonging to the upper castes was not good and Brahmins in particular were being harassed under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Mayawati said the BJP was following wrong policies just like the Congress and expressed confidence that due to the casteist, capitalist, and communal policies of the BJP and its allies, the NDA won't be able to retain power at the Centre, provided the election is fair and the voting machines are not tampered with.

"Atrocities against minorities under the guise of Hindutva have reached their peak. Along with this, the condition of poor people belonging to upper castes is also not very good. Especially, the Brahmin community is being harassed on a large scale in the entire state," Mayawati said.

"Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government, the country's economy is being adversely affected. Poverty, unemployment and inflation are continuously increasing while corruption has not ended yet," she added.

She urged the people to not let the BJP or the Congress win the Lok Sabha elections, asserting that if the BSP is voted to power, it would ensure welfare for all.

"If the BSP comes to power at the Centre, it will work on the policy of 'Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhay' (welfare for all). By doing this, the unfulfilled dream of BSP founder Kanshi Ram ji can be fulfilled," she said.

Referring to the central government's free ration scheme, Mayawati said, "The little free ration being given to you will not benefit you permanently. I want to tell you that the ration given to you for free does not come from the pockets of the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) people but from your tax money."

Polling in Mirzapur will be held in phase seven on June 1.

