Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In BJP Office, Short Circuit Likely Cause

A fire broke out in the Delhi BJP office located at Pandit Pant Marg on Thursday. A short circuit possibly is the primary cause behind the incident. Further details on the situation are awaited.
As per media reports, the Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 4.25pm regarding the fire at the BJP office. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
ITO fire incident on May 14
Today's fire incident came just within two days since an employee lost his life in a massive fire that broke out at the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area (Income Tax Office) on May 14.
The deceased, identified as Satender Singh, was working in room 316 and became a casualty due to suffocation.
"Couldn't be saved Inspite of best efforts by fire fighters", a source told Outlook.