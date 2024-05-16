National

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In BJP Office, Short Circuit Likely Cause

As per media reports, the Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 4.25pm regarding the fire at the BJP office. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Jheelam
Smoke emerging from BJP's office in Delhi | Photo: Jheelam
info_icon

A fire broke out in the Delhi BJP office located at Pandit Pant Marg on Thursday. A short circuit possibly is the primary cause behind the incident. Further details on the situation are awaited.

As per media reports, the Delhi Fire Services received a call at around 4.25pm regarding the fire at the BJP office. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

ITO fire incident on May 14

Today's fire incident came just within two days since an employee lost his life in a massive fire that broke out at the Income Tax CR Building in ITO area (Income Tax Office) on May 14.

The deceased, identified as Satender Singh, was working in room 316 and became a casualty due to suffocation.

"Couldn't be saved Inspite of best efforts by fire fighters", a source told Outlook.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap May 16: ED Moves SC Over Keriwal's Speeches, Political Row In PoK, Footballer Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement And More
  2. Woman's Body Found Stuffed In Bag In Manali's Hotel, Man Accompanying Her Held
  3. BJP Attacks Cong Govt Over Murder Of Young woman, Says It failed To Maintain Law & Order Situation
  4. Tamil Nadu: Three Of Family From Kerala Found Dead In Car
  5. INDIA Bloc Wants To Make 5 PMs In 5 Years: Modi In Pratapgarh
Entertainment News
  1. 'October' Actor Banita Sandhu Joins 'Bridgerton Season 3' As Miss Malhotra
  2. 'Madame Web' On Netflix Movie Review: Each Element In The Underwhelming 'Superhero' Film Leads You Into A Web of Disappointment
  3. 'It Is Unacceptable': Mahira Khan REACTS After Person Throws An Object At Her On Stage
  4. ‘You’re Cordially Invited’ Teaser Review: Will Ferrell, Reese Witherspoon’s Wedding Mix-Up Promises To Be Hilarious
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Is Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Postponed? Here's What We Know
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement; Satwik-Chirag Advance To Thailand Open Quarters
  2. Sunil Chhetri: The Torchbearer Of Indian Football Who Will Finish On Top Of The List
  3. Paris Games 2024: Sharath, Manika to Lead India Table Tennis Team In Olympic Debut Appearance
  4. Adrian Newey Expects To Join Another F1 Team After Red Bull Racing Exit
  5. NBA Playoffs: Luka Doncic Is 'Not A Robot' - Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd
World News
  1. Fourth-Grade Student Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints
  2. Indonesia Raises Alert For Mount Ibu Volcano To Highest Level Following Series Of Eruptions
  3. ‘Music & Dog Lover, Bookworm’: Meet Singapore’s New PM Lawrence Wong
  4. Georgian President Says A Foreign Influence Bill Passed By Parliament Is Unacceptable
  5. Indian-origin Singaporean Charged With Money Laundering
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup