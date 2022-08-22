Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Manish Sisodia: BJP Offered Me CM’s Post, To Close All Cases In Liquor Scam If I Split AAP

Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed that messenger from BJP said that all big cases registered against him by CBI-ED will be taken back.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 3:24 pm

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed the BJP offered him the chief minister's post if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Sisodia said he was surprised when someone came to him with a message that he has two offers from the BJP. 

"The messenger said one was that all big cases registered against you by CBI-ED will be taken back. The other offer was that I break the party and they will make you chief minister,” the AAP leader claimed.

"I gave a clear political answer to them, saying Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is my political guru and I have learnt politics from him. I have not come into politics to be CM or PM," Sisodia said.

AAP national convener Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia on Monday arrived on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due this year-end.

During the visit, the two AAP leaders hold discussions on employment and education with youth ahead of the state.

Their visit comes amid a row over alleged irregularities in Delhi's excise policy and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registering an FIR against Sisodia.

This is Kejriwal's fourth visit to Gujarat this month.

(With PTI inputs)
 

