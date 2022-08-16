Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
BJP MLA Raises Doubts Over Killing Of 9-Year-Old Dalit Child By Upper Caste People In Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Jalore district, was beaten up on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

A nine year old Dalit boy died after he was beaten by his teacher in Rajasthan
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 2:58 pm

A BJP MLA in Rajasthan has said it was doubtful that the nine-year-old Dalit boy, who died after allegedly being beaten by a school teacher, was thrashed because he touched a water pot used by upper-caste people.

He, however, said the facts will come out only after the investigation gets over.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Jalore district, was beaten up on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

"I have spoken to villagers and others. According to them, there is doubt that the incident occurred because the boy was of Meghwal community and he touched the water pot," BJP MLA from Jalore Jogeshwar Garg said.

"There is no doubt that the boy was beaten up by the teacher and he died. The accused has been arrested and an investigation is being held. Whether he was beaten up for being Meghwal and touching the water pot will be clear in the probe," he said.

The legislator said the police, administration and education department are carrying out separate inquiries.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, party leader Sachin Pilot and the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena are scheduled to visit Surana village in Jalore to meet the boy's family on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)
 

