Birbhum Violence: Calcutta High Court Orders CBI Probe In TMC Leader Bhadu Sheikh's Killing

The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh after a petition on Thursday requested it, saying the violence in Bogtui village and the killing of Sheikh were interlinked.

The high court had earlier ordered a CBI investigation into the killings of the nine people at Bogtui village.

The killings in Bogtui village, in which nine people including children were burnt to death in their houses, were in apparent retaliation to Sheikh's death. Sheikh had died in an alleged crude bomb attack.

The high court bench, comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj, ordered the transfer of the murder case of Sheikh from the state police to the CBI for the purpose of a complete investigation.

The bench had on March 25 ordered that the probe into the March 21 violence at Bogtui be handed over to CBI from the West Bengal government-appointed special investigation team.

The state DGP had on March 22 said that the violence at Bogtui took place within an hour of the murder of Sheikh, the deputy chief of the local panchayat.

The place of the murder of Sheikh is about a kilometre away from Bogtui.

