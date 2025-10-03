Bihar Rain Alert: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning as Deep Depression Intensifies

IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings

IMD rain alert in Bihar has issued comprehensive warnings with red alerts for multiple districts, expecting extremely heavy rainfall through the weekend. Bihar rain alert shows the most severe warnings for:

Red Alert Districts (October 3-4):

West Champaran, Gaya, Kaimur - Extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm in 24 hours)

East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan - Very heavy to extremely heavy downpours

Orange Alert Districts:

Rohtas, Aurangabad, Nawada - Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected

Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur - Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms

Yellow Alert: Covers all 38 districts with light to moderate rain and thunderstorm activity predicted.

Heavy Rainfall Forecast and Intensity

Heavy rainfall in Bihar is attributed to a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal, located approximately 160 km off the Gopalpur coast in Odisha. IMD weather forecast for Bihar indicates this system is moving northward and will significantly impact the state through October 7.

Extended rainfall predictions: