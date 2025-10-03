Bihar Rain Alert: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning as Deep Depression Intensifies

Red alert for West Champaran, Gaya, and Kaimur with extremely heavy rainfall expected through October 4
Deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is driving widespread heavy to very heavy rain across 38 districts.
Patna and major cities experience waterlogging; Durga Puja celebrations are disrupted
Rainfall activity continues through October 7 with thunderstorms, lightning, and 30-40 kmph winds.
Current Weather Conditions: Bihar weather today shows active monsoon conditions with light to moderate rainfall across most districts on Friday, October 3, 2025. Weather in Bihar today features temperatures ranging from 25°C minimum to 30°C maximum with high humidity at 88-95% and overcast skies dominating the state.
Bihar temperature today remains 2-3°C below normal due to persistent cloud cover and rainfall activity. Current conditions show atmospheric pressure at varying levels with moderate winds from the southeast direction at 15-20 kmph, indicating active weather patterns across the region.
IMD Weather Alerts and Warnings
IMD rain alert in Bihar has issued comprehensive warnings with red alerts for multiple districts, expecting extremely heavy rainfall through the weekend. Bihar rain alert shows the most severe warnings for:
Red Alert Districts (October 3-4):
West Champaran, Gaya, Kaimur - Extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm in 24 hours)
East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan - Very heavy to extremely heavy downpours
Orange Alert Districts:
Rohtas, Aurangabad, Nawada - Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected
Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Saran, Buxar, Bhojpur - Heavy rainfall with thunderstorms
Yellow Alert: Covers all 38 districts with light to moderate rain and thunderstorm activity predicted.
Heavy Rainfall Forecast and Intensity
Heavy rainfall in Bihar is attributed to a deep depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal, located approximately 160 km off the Gopalpur coast in Odisha. IMD weather forecast for Bihar indicates this system is moving northward and will significantly impact the state through October 7.
Extended rainfall predictions:
October 3: Extremely heavy rain in 3 districts, very heavy rain in 6 districts, widespread moderate to heavy showers elsewhere
October 4: Red alert continues for West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar with very heavy rainfall in 11 districts
October 5: Heavy to very heavy rain in Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, and 8 other districts
October 6-7: Heavy rainfall continuing in northern and western districts, with gradual improvement expected
Weather System Analysis
Bihar weather update shows multiple meteorological factors contributing to the intense rainfall:
Primary System: A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is the main driver, bringing moist southerly winds toward Bihar
Secondary Factor: An upper air cyclonic circulation at 1.5-3.1 km height over central Uttar Pradesh is enhancing rainfall activity
Combined Impact: These systems together are causing widespread heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph across most districts
Impact and Disruptions
Bihar rains have already caused significant disruptions across the state:
Urban Flooding: Patna, Darbhanga, and Vaishali reported severe waterlogging on Thursday, affecting daily life and transport
Festival Disruptions: Heavy rainfall affected Durga Puja pandals and Ravana Dahan events on October 2, with some structures damaged in Patna
Agricultural Concerns: Continuous heavy rain poses risks to late-season crops and may cause waterlogging in agricultural fields
Transportation: Roads and highways face potential disruption, with authorities advising caution during travel
Weekly Weather Outlook
Bihar weekly weather forecast shows sustained wet conditions through early October:
October 3: 86°F/77°F (30°C/25°C) with heavy showers and thunderstorms throughout the day
October 4: Cloudy with heavy rain and humid conditions continuing
October 5: Morning rain followed by occasional showers with temperatures 29-31°C
October 6-7: Mostly cloudy with intermittent rain and gradual improvement in weather conditions
October 8-9: Humid conditions with occasional rain and thunderstorms as weather patterns stabilize.
Safety Advisory
Bihar weather forecast includes critical safety warnings for residents:
Lightning Safety: High risk of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds 30-40 kmph across the state
Flood Precautions: Residents in low-lying areas and flood-prone zones are advised to remain alert for potential waterlogging
Travel Advisory: Avoid unnecessary travel during intense rainfall periods, especially in rural and remote areas
Agricultural Advisory: Farmers are advised to postpone field operations and secure livestock during the severe weather period
The current weather pattern represents one of the most significant post-monsoon rainfall events for Bihar, with the state experiencing almost continuous rainfall activity from September 30 through the projected period ending October 7.