Bihar Weather Alert: Yellow Warning Issued for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms

Yellow alert issued for 25 districts with thunderstorms and lightning expected
Heavy rainfall is predicted until September 17 with winds up to 40 kmph
Lightning strike kills woman in Khagaria district during paddy harvesting
Temperature relief expected with a 2-3°C drop after rainfall begins
Bihar is experiencing renewed monsoon activity with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across 25 districts on September 10, 2025. The revival of monsoon conditions brings both relief from scorching heat and concerns about severe weather impacts.
Patna: Current Weather Crisis
The IMD Patna forecasts thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with winds reaching 30-40 kmph in affected areas. Five districts including East Champaran, West Champaran, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj are under yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Patna recorded 36.4°C on Tuesday, making it Bihar's hottest district. Other major cities, including Darbhanga, Chapra, and Motihari, reported temperatures around 35°C. Current conditions show temperatures ranging from 28°C to 35°C across regions.
Tragic Lightning Incident
A tragic lightning strike occurred in Khagaria's Beldaur block on Tuesday morning, killing 32-year-old Jyoti Devi and severely injuring her husband Rajesh Sharma (40) while they were harvesting paddy. The injured farmer is receiving treatment at the Community Health Center in Beldaur.
The Patna Meteorological Center has issued safety advisories urging people to remain cautious and avoid open fields and tall trees during thunderstorm conditions. Citizens are also advised to stay away from electrical poles and wires, and farmers should avoid venturing into fields during weather.
Regional Impact
The Bay of Bengal low-pressure system continues influencing weather patterns, pulling moisture-laden winds into Bihar. Heavy rain occurred in Katihar, Bettiah, Begusarai, Bhagalpur, and Raxaul during the past 24 hours.
Weather forecasts indicate continued rainfall from September 10-17, with intense conditions expected between September 13-15. Temperatures should drop by 2-3°C following rainfall onset.
Monsoon Safety Measures
The Patna Meteorological Center issued safety advisories urging people to remain cautious and avoid open fields during thunderstorms. Citizens should stay away from electrical poles, and farmers must avoid venturing into fields during weather.
The IMD predicts monsoon activity remaining vigorous for the next five days, with significant impact expected in northern and eastern districts.
Extended Weather Outlook
The IMD predicts monsoon activity will remain vigorous across Bihar for the next five days, with the most significant impact expected in northern and eastern districts. North Bihar will continue to experience heavy rainfall at multiple locations, while South Bihar will see light to moderate precipitation.
Weekly weather patterns suggest thunderstorms and intermittent rainfall will persist through September 17, with showery conditions expected late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. Maximum temperatures are forecast to remain between 89°F and 93°F (32°C and 34°C) with minimum temperatures around 77°F and 81°F (25°C and 27°C).
The cyclonic circulation over eastern India is expected to maintain these weather conditions, bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat while requiring continued vigilance for severe weather impacts.