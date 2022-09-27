Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Malappuram On Day 20, Rahul Gandhi Likely To Meet Farmers Today

Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders at Malappuram on Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi with other Congress leaders at Malappuram on Tuesday Twitter

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 9:08 am

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Malappuram district of Kerala on Tuesday with hundreds of party workers and supporters walking alongside Rahul Gandhi.

The yatra commenced from Pulamanthole junction in this northern district of the state in the morning after it had ended for the day on Monday at Koppam in Palakkad district.

Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad, is likely to interact with farmers later in the day.

"Day 20 sees entry of #BharatJodoYatra into Malappuram district over a beautifully decorated bridge. It’ll be a 14km walk this morning and in the afternoon @RahulGandhi  will interact with farmers from adjoining areas. The weather is cool so far and the surroundings are picturesque," AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1. 

(With PTI Inputs)

