Bengaluru Breaks 133-Year Record With Highest Rainfall In Single Day In June

The rainfall in Bengaluru has broken the record for the highest single-day rainfall in June, with 111 mm of rain recorded. The average rainfall in Bengaluru for June is 106.5 mm.

Photo: PTI
Bengaluru has broken a 133-year record for the highest rainfall in a single day in June, with 111.1 mm of rain recorded on June 2. The previous record was set in 1891, with 101.6 mm of rainfall.

The rain was accompanied by strong winds, causing over 100 trees to be uprooted and branches to fall on metro tracks, disrupting services. Commuters faced high inconvenience due to water logging, and in some areas, the roads were inundated for a few hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting cloudy skies and intermittent rain or thundershowers from June 3 to 5. Temperatures are expected to range from 31-32 degrees Celsius to 20-21 degrees Celsius during this period.

The civic body and Bengaluru police are working together to ensure smooth traffic movement during working hours. Many companies have announced work from home for their employees today. Residents are advised to be cautious of gusty winds and heavy rain.

The early arrival of the monsoon in Karnataka, just three days after advancing to Kerala, is a welcome change from last year's delay, which left more than 220 of the state's 236 taluks drought-hit. This year's timely rains offer hope for a better agricultural season.

The rainfall in Bengaluru has broken the record for the highest single-day rainfall in June, with 111 mm of rain recorded. The average rainfall in Bengaluru for June is 106.5 mm. 

Previous records for highest single-day rainfall in June were recorded on June 16, 1891 (101.6 mm), June 1, 2013 (100 mm), and June 11, 2009 (89.6 mm).

