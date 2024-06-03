Weather Wrap: Delhi Heatwave Likely To Abate; Floods Affect Lakhs In Assam, Manipur; Forest Fire In J&K

Delhi: Heatwave Conditions Likely To Reduce, Says IMD

Delhi is witnessing a scorching summer. The highest temperatures have breached 45 degrees Celsius consistently causing difficulties for people. The situation is so for more than two weeks now. It has started affecting the lifestyle of people. The markets which were normally buzzing with the influx of customers are quite silent. It has affected the businesses. The roads have been empty. "Just see, we are all staff. No customer is seen. Nobody wants to come to the market because of scorching heat. Everybody is coming out of their homes only in the evening. Our business has been impacted. No sale has happened today," says a shopkeeper Rohit.