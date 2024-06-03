Weather Wrap: Delhi Heatwave Likely To Abate; Floods Affect Lakhs In Assam, Manipur; Forest Fire In J&K

Climate change has heavily affected the landscape of India as different corners of the country is facing varied problems due to unfavourable weather conditions.
While Delhi and neighbouring states are facing the wrath of heatwave, massive fires have broken out in forests of Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile the northeastern states Assam and Manipur were gravely affected by the floods triggered due to Cyclone Remal.
Delhi and Rajasthan are also facing water crisis amid the heatwave conditions.
Assam: Floods Observed Across 13 Districts
Assam's flood situation continued to remain grim with three more fatalities reported and new areas inundated, although the number of affected people decreased marginally, an official bulletin said on Sunday.
Rivers remained in spate, while affected people took shelter in relief camps in different areas, it said.
An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said 5,35,246 people in 13 districts continued to remain affected by the flood.
The number of affected people was 6,01,642 in 10 districts on Saturday.
Two deaths were reported in Cachar and one in Nagaon, taking the toll in flood and storm since May 28 to 18.
Jammu And Kashmir: Forest Fire Due To Heatwave In Rajouri
A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday in the Ramnagar forest division of Jammu and Kashmir.
Another forest fire erupted in Gangera Hill in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on the same day.
Upon receiving the information, forest department personnel acted promptly to contain the fire and as per preliminary estimates, large areas of forest was destroyed and an estimated loss of crores of rupees in timber and other natural resources.
Karnataka: Torrential Rains Destroyed Crops, Brought Traffic To Standstill
The south interior of Karnataka, including Bengaluru and districts like Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Chikkaballapur, experienced relentless torrential rains on Sunday.
The downpour caused chaos on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway near Ramanagar, bringing traffic to a standstill.
The heavy rainfall continued for two hours, inundating underpasses and low-lying areas along the highway. Stranded vehicles lined the flooded roads for hours until NHAI personnel intervened to restore traffic flow.
As per reports the rains also destroyed crops of farmers in Hanagodu area of Mysuru.
Manipur: Remal Caused Floods In Several Areas Affecting 1 Lakh People
Continuous rainfall triggered by cyclone Remal caused flooding across multiple districts in Manipur.
NDRF Deputy Commandant Anand Patel“Our three teams are working during this flood operation. Around 1,500 people have been rescued since May 28. Right now, we are distributing relief material. Our team is continuously working."
Manipur CM N Biren Singh ina post on X informed, "Continuing our efforts to remove floodwater and clean waterlogged areas, Manipur Fire Service teams have begun work to de-clog obstructions and restore the flow of the Naga River at North AOC Imphal."
Reportedly three people have died in the state due to floods and over a lakh have been affected.
Delhi: Heatwave Conditions Likely To Reduce, Says IMD
Delhi is witnessing a scorching summer. The highest temperatures have breached 45 degrees Celsius consistently causing difficulties for people. The situation is so for more than two weeks now. It has started affecting the lifestyle of people. The markets which were normally buzzing with the influx of customers are quite silent. It has affected the businesses. The roads have been empty. "Just see, we are all staff. No customer is seen. Nobody wants to come to the market because of scorching heat. Everybody is coming out of their homes only in the evening. Our business has been impacted. No sale has happened today," says a shopkeeper Rohit.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heat wave conditions over northwest, central and east India were likely to continue with reduced intensity during the next three days.
The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 42.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal for the season.
Water Crisis In Delhi, Rajasthan
Rajasthan
Water crisis has emerged in Ajmer's Balwanta village in Rajathan which is reportedly affecting livelihood of residents. Villagers are struggling to make themselves heard even after boycotting the 2024 General Elections.
Ajay Raj, a resident of Balwanta village speaking to ANI said, "Our village is just 10km away from Ajmer city... There is no water pipeline in our village and neither do we have provision of clean drinking water. We are forced to drink water with fluoride content... It is also affecting marriage prospects in the village because women of the village need to travel for 2-2.5km across the highway to fill water suitable for drinking. There are nearly 5000 people in the village... The whole village boycotted the elections but even after 1 month, no administrative officer or political leader has bothered to come here and take cognisance of our issues."
Delhi
Delhi water crisis has been in the headlines over the last few days and people are still standing in long queues to collect water. Water is being supplied to the people through tankers.
Odisha: Sunstroke Killed 20 People
Twenty people died due to sunstroke in Odisha over the last three days as the state was reeling under intense heatwave conditions, an official statement said.
Since Friday, a total of 99 suspected sunstroke deaths were reported by different districts. After post-mortem and inquiry, 20 were confirmed as sunstroke deaths, while two deaths happened due to other causes, it said.
An investigation is underway in the rest of the cases, it added.
The deaths were mostly reported from Bolangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Sundergarh and Balasore districts, officials said.
Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena and Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahu reviewed the situation with the district collectors on Sunday.