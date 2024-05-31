Weather Wrap: Rain Likely In Delhi, Over 48 Degrees C In Rajasthan Town | IMD Forecast Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued its latest weather forecast, predicting a mix of heatwave conditions, heavy rainfall, and strong winds across various parts of the country.
On Thursday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Bulandshahr, West Uttar Pradesh, at 22 degrees Celsius, while the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Ganganagar, West Rajasthan, at 48.3 degrees Celsius.
Here are the details of the IMD's latest predictions:
Heatwave Conditions:
Yellow alerts have been issued for:
-Bihar
-Uttarakhand
-Punjab
-Haryana
-Delhi
-Uttar Pradesh
-West Rajasthan
-Madhya Pradesh
-Jharkhand
-Odisha
Temperature Trends:
-Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-4°C is very likely over Northwest & Central India during the next 4 days.
-No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over East India during next 24 hours and gradual fall by 2-3°C thereafter.
-Rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over Maharashtra and south peninsular India during next 48 hours and no significant change thereafter.
-No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over rest parts of the country.
Rainfall Predictions:
Isolated heavy/very heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Assam
- Meghalaya
- Sub Himalayan West Bengal
- Sikkim during next 5 days
Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Nagaland
- Manipur
- Mizoram
- Tripura on 30th & 31st May, 2024
Southwest Monsoon:
Set in over Kerala and advanced into most parts of northeast India, including:
- Nagaland
- Manipur
- Mizoram
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Tripura
- Meghalaya
- Assam
Heavy Rainfall:
Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Kerala till June 4
Heavy rainfall very likely over:
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 31 to June 2
- Tamil Nadu and Karnataka from June 1 to June 3
Strong Surface Winds:
Strong surface winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over:
- Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam
- Rayalaseema
- Karnataka during May 31-June 3
Weather Forecast For Delhi
-The maximum temperature is expected to be around 44 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius.
-The IMD has forecast cloudy sky in the afternoon.
-There is a possibility of thunderstorm, dust storm and very light rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph.
Minimum And Maximum Temperatures On 30 May 2024
On May 30, 2024, the minimum temperature was higher than usual in many parts of the country. Some places in East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Bihar, and West Uttar Pradesh were particularly warm, with temperatures more than 5 degrees Celsius above average. Other states, like West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Odisha, also experienced warmer than usual minimum temperatures.
However, some areas in Assam and Meghalaya were cooler than usual, while the rest of the country experienced near-normal minimum temperatures.
The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Bulandshahr, West Uttar Pradesh, at 22 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature on May 30, 2024, was also higher than usual in many places. Most areas in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and some places in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh were extremely hot, with temperatures more than 5 degrees Celsius above average. Other states, like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Jharkhand, experienced higher than usual maximum temperatures.
Some areas in Assam and Meghalaya were cooler than usual, while Kerala and Mahe experienced below-average maximum temperatures.
The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Ganganagar, West Rajasthan, at 48.3 degrees Celsius.