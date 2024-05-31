Weather Wrap: Rain Likely In Delhi, Over 48 Degrees C In Rajasthan Town | IMD Forecast Inside

Minimum And Maximum Temperatures On 30 May 2024

On May 30, 2024, the minimum temperature was higher than usual in many parts of the country. Some places in East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Bihar, and West Uttar Pradesh were particularly warm, with temperatures more than 5 degrees Celsius above average. Other states, like West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Odisha, also experienced warmer than usual minimum temperatures.