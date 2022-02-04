Assembly Polls: AAP Reaches Out To ST Community In Goa, Unveils Eight-Point Action Plan

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced an eight-point action plan for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state, seeking to "end the injustice meted out to the community by the previous governments". Talking to reporters, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said if his party comes to power in Goa after the February 14 polls, it would provide free education and free medical treatment to the members of the ST community, and they will also get priority in jobs.

He alleged that the governments in Goa have violated the Constitution and the law of the land to deprive members of the ST community of their rights. "But AAP will focus on eradicating the injustice meted out to this community in the state by all the past governments," he said.

On the eight-point action plan, he said if AAP occupies power in Goa, 12.5 per cent of the total state budget would be dedicated for the welfare of the ST community under the Tribal Sub Plan. He said 12.5 per cent of the total budget comes to around Rs 2,400 crore annually, although in reality hardly Rs 200-300 crore are earmarked in the the Tribal Sub Plan and out of that barely any amount is spent.

"This is the reason why tribal areas in the state lack infrastructure facilities," Kejriwal said. The Delhi chief minister also claimed that almost 3,000 posts meant for the ST community in different government departments, have been lying vacant. These posts will be filled on urgent basis so that youths get jobs, he said.

Kejriwal added that the ST population will also get priority in private sector employment. The AAP also assured to implement 12.5 per cent reservation for the ST community in Assembly seats and said it would take up the issue with the Centre. Kejriwal said the ST community members will be given free medical treatment and will also be provided with good schools and free education.

"Like other women in the state, the ST community women will also get Rs 1,000 per month allowance, while unemployed youths will be given Rs 3,000 per month," he added. The AAP has fielded candidates in all the 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa, and two of them belong to the ST community.

With PTI Inputs