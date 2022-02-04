Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assembly Polls: AAP Reaches Out To ST Community In Goa, Unveils Eight-Point Action Plan

On the eight-point action plan, he said if AAP occupies power in Goa, 12.5 per cent of the total state budget would be dedicated for the welfare of the ST community under the Tribal Sub Plan.

Assembly Polls: AAP Reaches Out To ST Community In Goa, Unveils Eight-Point Action Plan
AAP reaches out to ST community in Goa Photo by Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 3:47 pm

Ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced an eight-point action plan for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the state, seeking to "end the injustice meted out to the community by the previous governments". Talking to reporters, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said if his party comes to power in Goa after the February 14 polls, it would provide free education and free medical treatment to the members of the ST community, and they will also get priority in jobs.

He alleged that the governments in Goa have violated the Constitution and the law of the land to deprive members of the ST community of their rights. "But AAP will focus on eradicating the injustice meted out to this community in the state by all the past governments," he said.

On the eight-point action plan, he said if AAP occupies power in Goa, 12.5 per cent of the total state budget would be dedicated for the welfare of the ST community under the Tribal Sub Plan. He said 12.5 per cent of the total budget comes to around Rs 2,400 crore annually, although in reality hardly Rs 200-300 crore are earmarked in the the Tribal Sub Plan and out of that barely any amount is spent.

Related stories

Vote For AAP This Time For Sake Of Goa's Future: Kejriwal Urges Supporters Of Other Parties

Goa Goes Green For Elections 2022

How Goa Trashed The Legacy Of Former CM Manohar Parrikar

"This is the reason why tribal areas in the state lack infrastructure facilities," Kejriwal said. The Delhi chief minister also claimed that almost 3,000 posts meant for the ST community in different government departments, have been lying vacant. These posts will be filled on urgent basis so that youths get jobs, he said.

Kejriwal added that the ST population will also get priority in private sector employment. The AAP also assured to implement 12.5 per cent reservation for the ST community in Assembly seats and said it would take up the issue with the Centre. Kejriwal said the ST community members will be given free medical treatment and will also be provided with good schools and free education.

"Like other women in the state, the ST community women will also get Rs 1,000 per month allowance, while unemployed youths will be given Rs 3,000 per month," he added. The AAP has fielded candidates in all the 40 Assembly constituencies in Goa, and two of them belong to the ST community.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assembly Elections Goa Assembly Elections AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Schedule Tribe Goa
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Rajasthan Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew, Opens Religious Places

Rajasthan Govt Decides To Lift Night Curfew, Opens Religious Places

Fisherman Hangs Self, Suicide Note Pins Blame On Revenue Officials

Delhi Riots: HC To Hear From Feb 8 Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

‘Had Congress Worked For People, There Was No Need For Me To Join Politics’: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal

CISCE To Announce First-Term Board Exam Results For Class 10, 12 On Feb 7

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria.

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations