Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

The April 9 vote could be decisive for the AIADMK  and the Congress 

N.K. Bhoopesh
N.K. Bhoopesh
Updated on:
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PM Modi attends a public rally in Puducherry
PM Modi attends a public rally in Puducherry. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is also present
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Puducherry is currently ruled by the NDA, with AINRC as principal party

  • AINRC was formed in  ahead of 2011 election by former Congress leader N Rangaswamy

  • BJP strengthened its position in the 2021 election by winning six of the nine seats it contested.

Puducherry, a Union Territory marked by its geographically dispersed enclaves across three states, represents a unique intersection of history, culture and competitive politics. As it heads to the polls on April 9, the electoral contest is shaping up to be a tightly fought battle between the NDA and the INDIA bloc, both of which are structurally dependent on regional players.

The former French colony has, in recent years, acquired strategic significance for the BJP. Much like in Andhra Pradesh, the party has sought to leverage alliances with regional forces to compensate for its limited independent base, thereby incrementally expanding its political footprint in the Union Territory. Puducherry, therefore, serves as a critical test case for the BJP’s broader alliance-driven growth model in southern India.

At the coalition level, a contrast in organisational coherence is already visible. The NDA has moved early to seal its seat-sharing arrangement, signalling internal cohesion and electoral preparedness. The INDIA bloc, on the other hand, continues to face coordination challenges, particularly over leadership and seat allocation, reflecting underlying asymmetries among its constituent parties.

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Formerly known as Pondicherry, the Union Territory was renamed in 2006 to reclaim its cultural and linguistic ties with Tamil heritage. Unlike most administrative units in India, Puducherry is geographically fragmented, comprising enclaves spread across three states. The “mainland” Puducherry lies within Tamil Nadu, while Mahe—a small coastal town adjoining Thalassery in north Kerala—extends over roughly 10 square kilometres. Yanam, located within the Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh, forms another enclave, covering about 30 square kilometres. Karikkal in Tamil Nadu is another district of the UT of Puducherry.

This unusual territorial configuration is rooted in colonial history. While most of India was under British rule  Puducherry remained a French possession. Unlike many other colonial legacies that faded after Independence, the French imprint continues to shape the Union Territory’s identity. Residents who experienced the period of French rule often attribute this continuity to the relatively accommodative approach of the French, who engaged with and adapted to local cultural practices rather than imposing rigid structures.

As a result, a distinct Indo-French cultural synthesis remains visible even decades after the end of French rule, reflected in architecture, language, and social life—marking Puducherry as an enduring exception in India’s postcolonial landscape.

Yet, this distinct cultural identity and colonial legacy find little reflection in Puducherry’s political practice. Electoral dynamics in the Union Territory remain deeply influenced by neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with Dravidian parties and political actors from the state continuing to play a dominant role in shaping outcomes

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However, the rise of the BJP, and its calibrated partnerships with regional forces, has transformed this relatively nondescript southern Union Territory into a site of national political contestation.

Puducherry has a 30-member Legislative Assembly, along with three nominated members who enjoy voting rights similar to those of elected legislators—a feature that has, at times, proved vital in tilting the balance of power.

The ruling NDA coalition currently comprises the All India N.R. Congress, the AIADMK, and the the BJP.  On the other side, the INDIA bloc brings together the Congress, the DMK, the VCK, and the left parties.

For the April 9 election, the NDA has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement early, signalling organisational cohesion. The All India N.R. Congress is leading the alliance, contesting 16 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting 10. The AIADMK, once a dominant force in the Union Territory, has been pushed to the margins with just two seats—an indicator of its steady decline in Puducherry.

A new entrant to the NDA is the Lakshiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), led by Jose Charles Martin, son of Santiago Martin. His rise has been marked by targeted welfare outreach, including free food distribution in select constituencies. Despite resistance from the AIADMK, the BJP ensured the party’s inclusion, highlighting its growing dominance within the alliance.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the AINRC-led NDA emerged victorious, ending the rule of the Congress, which had headed the previous government. The Congress suffered a major setback, while the DMK retained significant pockets of influence.

The AINRC won 10 seats, while the BJP  registered a breakthrough by winning six seats. The AIADMK, despite being part of the NDA, failed to win a single seat.

On the opposition side, the Congress could manage only two seats, while the DMK secured six seats, emerging as the principal opposition force within the assembly.

The NDA government led by the AINRC was subsequently formed, marking the first time the party returned to power in alliance with the BJP in the Union Territory.

A decisive shift in Puducherry’s political trajectory came with the formation of the AINRC by current Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy. A former leader of the Congress, Rangaswamy broke away after being removed as Chief Minister in 2008 following an internal revolt. On the eve of the 2011 Assembly elections, he ended his long association with the Congress to launch the AINRC.

The new party made an immediate impact. In alliance with the AIADMK  the AINRC won 15 of the 18 seats it contested in 2011, enabling Rangaswamy to form the government. Since 2014, the party has been aligned with the BJP led NDA, marking a gradual realignment of Puducherry’s political axis.

However, this dominance proved temporary. In 2016, the AINRC was voted out, and the Congress, with support from the DMK, returned to power under V. Narayanasamy.

The post-AINRC phase has, however, produced two structural shifts in Puducherry’s politics. First, the mainstreaming of the BJP; and second, the steady erosion of the AIADMK.  The BJP, initially a marginal player, expanded its footprint by engineering defections—particularly from the Congress—and leveraging the support of nominated members appointed by the Centre, thereby gaining disproportionate influence in a small Assembly.

These shifts crystallised in the 2021 elections. The BJP won six of the nine seats it contested, while the AIADMK failed to open its account. The All India N.R. Congress secured 10 seats and returned to power with BJP support, underscoring both the BJP’s emergence as a central player and the AIADMK’s diminished relevance in the Union Territory.

After a decade and a half of rapid political churn, the April 9 election assumes significance for all stakeholders. The central question is how the BJP will navigate its relationship with the AINRC  if it emerges with a decisive tally in the Assembly. Will the BJP continue with its established strategy of leveraging and gradually subsuming regional allies to position itself as the predominant force?

Equally consequential is the future of the Congress and the AIADMK in this lone Union Territory in southern India where both parties have seen their influence erode in recent years.

These questions underscore the broader stakes of the election. The outcome is unlikely to be a routine transfer of power; rather, it could shape the long-term political trajectory of Puducherry

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