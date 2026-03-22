Assembly Elections 2026: In Puducherry, BJP, Regional Parties Ride Piggyback On Allies 

Formerly known as Pondicherry, the Union Territory was renamed in 2006 to reclaim its cultural and linguistic ties with Tamil heritage. Unlike most administrative units in India, Puducherry is geographically fragmented, comprising enclaves spread across three states. The “mainland” Puducherry lies within Tamil Nadu, while Mahe—a small coastal town adjoining Thalassery in north Kerala—extends over roughly 10 square kilometres. Yanam, located within the Godavari region of Andhra Pradesh, forms another enclave, covering about 30 square kilometres. Karikkal in Tamil Nadu is another district of the UT of Puducherry.