Assam Sends Back 20 Foreign Nationals, Sarma Vows Continued Crackdown

The Chief Minister asserted that such “pushbacks” will continue, though no details were shared on where the individuals were detained.

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Himanta Biswa Sarma said 20 foreign nationals were apprehended and pushed back to Bangladesh, reiterating a tough stance on infiltration.

  • Assam shares a 267.5-km border with Bangladesh, with security agencies stepping up vigilance following unrest in the neighbouring country.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in the state and pushed back to Bangladesh.

"Rude people don't understand soft language... We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don't leave themselves. For instance, these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were PUSHED BACK last night," Sarma said in a post on X.

He, however, did not provide details about where the individuals were detained or confirm their nationality.

"Assam will fight, Pushbacks WILL CONTINUE," Sarma asserted.

The districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar in Assam share a 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh.

An Integrated Check Post (ICP) is located at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. The northeast has three such ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, the other two being at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Another ICP in the region is situated at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

The Assam Police had earlier said that the force, along with the Border Security Force, would take all necessary steps under the law to prevent unauthorised entry into India from Bangladesh following political unrest in the neighbouring country in 2024.

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However, Indian passport holders have been permitted to return from Bangladesh through designated entry points in the state.

(with PTI inputs)

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